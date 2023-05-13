IPL 2023: Prabhsimran hits ton as PBKS win; DC knocked out

From being 69 for no loss in the power-play, DC came crashing down with Brar (4/30) and Chahar (2/16) ripping Delhi apart from seventh to 11th over.

Spin twins Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar shared six wickets between them to power Punjab Kings (PBKS) to a 31-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2023 in Delhi on Saturday night (May 13).

This was bottom-placed DC’s eighth loss from 12 matches as they became the first team to be eliminated, while PBKS kept their playoff hopes alive, climbing to the sixth spot.

David Warner smashed a 23-ball 50, his 60th fifty in the IPL, en route to his 54 (27b; 10×4, 1×6) to give DC’s 168-run chase a flying start.

From being 69 for no loss in the power-play, DC came crashing down with Brar (4/30) and Chahar (2/16) ripping Delhi apart from seventh to 11th over. Brar dismissed Warner with a successful review and there was no looking back as DC were restricted 136/8 on a slow-turner.

Put into bat, PBKS rode on Prabhsimran Singh’s 103, his first century in the IPL, to post 167 for seven.

Veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma (2/27, 3 overs) claimed the prized scalps of Shikhar Dhawan (7) and Liam Livingstone (4), while left-arm spinner Axar Patel (1/27) dismissed the in-form Jitesh Sharma (5).

But Prabhsimran kept ticking along and hit 10 fours and six sixes in his 65-ball knock to help PBKS recover from being 45/3. Sam Curran (20) gave him the support in the middle overs to stitch a 72-run (54 balls) partnership.

For his confident Maiden IPL Century when the going got tough, Prabhsimran Singh receives the Player of the Match award 👌🏻👌🏻@PunjabKingsIPL register a 31-run win over #DC 👏🏻👏🏻 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/bCb6q4bzdn #TATAIPL | #DCvPBKS pic.twitter.com/eSXZTo4NVH — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 13, 2023

