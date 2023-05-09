IPL 2023 | MI vs RCB highlights: Surya’s highest IPL score; MI shatter records

MI maintained their impeccable record of not losing to RCB at the Wankhede Stadium since IPL 2015.

Mumbai Indians (MI) thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in an IPL 2023 match on Tuesday night (May 9).

Chasing 200 for a win, MI emerged victorious with 21 balls to spare in front of their home fans at the Wankhede Stadium.

Here are the highlights of MI vs RCB match.

Sensational Suryakumar

Suryakumar Yadav produced a sensational knock of 83 off 35 with seven fours and six sixes (Strike rate 237.14). This was Suryakumar’s highest IPL score. Even the opposition players including Virat Kohli appreciated Suryakumar’s knock as he headed back to the pavilion after getting out with MI just 8 runs away from victory.

MI shatter records

By successfully chasing 200 with 21 balls to spare, MI registered the fastest 200-run chase in IPL history. Also, MI are the first team to chase down 200-plus targets three times in one season of IPL. All were achieved in the current tournament.

Young Wadhera shines

Nehal Wadhera too was impressive with the bat. The youngster hit his second consecutive half-century. He remained unbeaten on 52 off 34 with four fours and three sixes. He sealed the game with a six off Harshal Patel in the 17th over.

MI jump to third

With this comfortable win, MI catapulted to third in the IPL 2023 table from eighth. MI now have 12 points from 11 points while RCB are seventh with 10 points from 11 contests.

Du Plessis, Maxwell lift RCB

Half-centuries from captain Faf du Plessis (65) and Glenn Maxwell (68) helped RCB to 199/6 in 20 overs.

Kishan’s brisk start

MI were off to a flying start thanks to Ishan Kishan’s 21-ball 41.

Failures for Kohli and Rohit

Virat Kohli failed with the bat, scoring just 1 run while Rohit Sharma’s poor run in IPL 2023 continued as he was dismissed for just 7.

MI’s impeccable record against RCB

With Friday’s success, MI maintained their impeccable record of not losing to RCB at the Wankhede Stadium since IPL 2015.