IPL 2023 | KKR vs PBKS highlights: Rinku, the last-ball hero again; ‘RRR’ show

There were also three game-changing sixes from the bat of Andre Russell at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched yet another last-ball thriller, this time by five wickets against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an IPL 2023 match on Monday night (May 8).

On their home ground Eden Gardens, KKR successfully chased down 180. Now both KKR and PBKS have 10 points each from 11 games apiece. However, KKR are fifth with a better net run rate compared to PBKS’ seventh.

PBKS, opting to bat first, posted 179/7 in 20 overs. In reply, KKR won off the last ball, scoring 182/5.

Here are the highlights of KKR vs PBKS match.

Rinku, the last-over hero again

KKR’s Rinku Singh once again delivered with a last-ball boundary when 2 runs were needed off the final ball. Rinku scored 21 not out off 10 with two fours and one six. Rinku won the battle of Singhs (Rinku Singh vs Arshdeep Singh) in the final over. On April 9, Rinku had hit five sixes in a row in the final over to seal the game against Gujarat Titans (GT) when KKT required 29 off 6.

Arshdeep’s final over

PBKS’ left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, who had a forgettable previous match with 1/66 against Mumbai Indians (MI), bowled a brilliant final over but couldn’t deliver a win. Arshdeep came on to bowl the 20th over with KKR needing 6 to win. However, he was brilliant and took the contest to the last ball.

Russell’s game-changing 3 sixes

Andre Russell registered his highest score of the season – 42 off 23 with three fours and three sixes. Russell changed the game in the 19th over, hitting Sam Curran for three sixes. It was a 20-run over.

Match-winning partnership

The duo of Russell and Rinku put together a match-winning 54 runs partnership from 26 balls.

Both captains score half-centuries

PBKS skipper and opener Shikhar Dhawan was the team’s top scorer with 57 off 47 with nine fours and one six. Later Dhawan’s counterpart Nitish Rana too crossed the 50-run mark, scoring 51 off 38 with six fours and one six.

‘RRR’ show at Eden Gardens

It was Rana, Russell, and Rana show at the Eden Gardens as the three batters contributed in a big way to KKR’s win.

Chakravarthy shines again

KKR’s mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy once again unleashed his bag of tricks to send back three batsmen – Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, and Rishi Dhawan. Chakravarthy finished with 2/26 in 4 overs. His spell included 11 dot balls.

