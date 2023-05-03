IPL 2023: GT vs DC highlights: Tewatia’s hat-trick of sixes, Ishant defends 11

GT paceman Mohammed Shami too was outstanding with the ball delivering a miserly spell of 4/11 in 4 overs.

After the highs of 200-plus scores on Sunday (April 30), IPL 2023 witnessed two consecutive days of low-scoring contests with the latest one sealed by Delhi Capitals (DC) by five runs against Gujarat Titans (GT).

At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night (May 2), DC successfully defended 130.

Also read: IPL 2023 full schedule, match times, venues

Here are the highlights of GT vs DC match.

Advertisement

Huge upset

While there are no easy games in IPL, DC defeating GT was a huge upset in the context of the standings. GT are the table-toppers while DC are at the bottom. This was DC’s third win and they are still at No. 10 in the table and GT retained their top spot with six wins.

DC recover from 23/5

In just five overs, DC had lost half of their side. They were reduced to 23/5 but recovered later to post a 100-plus total.

Also read: Kohli, Gambhir clash after RCB beat LSB in IPL 2023

Super Shami

GT paceman Mohammed Shami was outstanding with the ball delivering a miserly spell of 4/11 in 4 overs. He dismissed Phil Salt for a golden duck on the first ball of the match and later added the scalps of Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey and Priyam Garg – all three caught by wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha. Shami won the Player of the match award.

Ishant defends 11

Ishant Sharma was handed the task of defending 11 runs in the final over with Rahul Tewatia on strike and GT captain Hardik Pandya at the other end. Ishant held his nerve to concede just five of the run and also sent back the big-hitting Tewatia.

Tewatia’s hat-trick of sixes

The man who is known to finish games for GT almost sealed another match. Tewatia hit a hat-trick of sixes off DC’s Anrich Nortje in the 19th over but that was not enough.

Hardik’s ‘slow’ batting

Hardik remained unbeaten on 59 off 53 and in the post-match presentation ceremony, he took the blame for not finishing the game. “I think it’s just that this game I think we lost because I could not get my rhythm and we kept losing wickets at the start and that put us under pressure. We like to take it deep and get a couple of big overs which we could not get,” he said.

Kuldeep shines

Left-arm chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav too was one of the architects of DC’s win. He took 1/15 in his four-over spell.

Aman’s half-century

Aman Hakim Khan struck a half-century (51 off 44) which ensured that DC crossed the 100-run mark.