IPL 2023: Gavaskar praises ‘shrewd thinker’ Arjun Tendulkar

Batting legend and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has praised Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar for his impressive performance in IPL 2023 on Tuesday night (April 18).

In Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians (MI) registered their third win in a row, this time against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Cameron Green, Tilak Varma and Arjun were stars of the victory.

Arjun picked up his maiden IPL wicket against SRH while bowling the last over of the match.

Gavaskar spotted the similarities between Arjun and his legendary dad and even termed the junior Tendulkar as a thinking cricketer.

“Everybody talks about the amazing talent Sachin Tendulkar had at the start of his career. But it was his temperament that was absolutely amazing, and Arjun seems to have inherited that. He seems to be a shrewd thinker as well. It’s always a good sign when a youngster is bowling the final over for the team and delivering,” Gavaskar told IPL 2023 official TV broadcaster Star Sports.

Former Australia cricketer Aaron Finch believed the young turks in the MI squad are standing up in the absence of big stars which is always a good sign for any team.

“The youth are standing up for the Mumbai Indians in the absence of superstars like Jasprit Bumrah and Jofar Archer. The team was missing the big guns badly in the first couple of games but these young kids have taken it upon themselves to deliver now,” Finch told the broadcaster.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan was impressed with the way Green is shaping up in IPL.

“Cameron Green is going to be the next superstar in world cricket. He’s a talented player and we are going to more of him because he is raising his game with every passing day,” Irfan told the channel.