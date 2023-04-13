IPL 2023: First 10 matches break TV viewership records, claims Disney Star

Disney Star, the official TV broadcaster of IPL 2023, has clocked 6,230 crore minutes of watch time for the opening 10 matches, the broadcaster said on Thursday (April 13).
“With a cumulative reach of 30.7 crore viewers for the first 10 matches, the broadcaster has garnered 23% more viewers compared to the previous IPL edition. This reach happens to be the second-highest ever in IPL history (other than IPL editions in Covid years),” Disney Star said in a media release, citing Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data.
For the opening match, the broadcaster witnessed an enormous 31% growth in TV ratings along with a growth of 20% in reach compared to last season. Additionally, IPL on Star Sports delivered 14 crore viewers on opening day with a peak concurrency of 5.6 crore and an engagement of 76 minutes, the broadcaster said.
Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Disney Star, said, “We are elated with the overwhelming response to Disney Star’s broadcast of Tata IPL 2023. Following on from a great opening, viewing figures continue to break records registering the 2nd highest reach and watch-time for the first 10 matches in IPL history (excluding the Covid period).”
He added, “The peak concurrency on TV for the opening match of 5.6 crore – the highest ever in IPL history (excluding Covid times) – demonstrates the power of IPL combined with Star Sports in aggregating viewers at the same time.”