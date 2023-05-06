IPL 2023 | DC vs RCB highlights: Kohli’s historic night; Siraj-Salt clash

Warner and Salt added 60 runs off 30 balls for the first wicket. This was the best opening partnership for the team this season.

Delhi Capitals (DC) registered a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2023 on Saturday night (May 6).

Phil Salt was the star for DC as he smashed a 45-ball 87 as DC chased down 182 in 16.4 overs. RCB had scored 181/4.

Here are the highlights of DC vs RCB match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Kohli’s historic night

Back on his home ground, Virat Kohli became the first player in IPL history to score 7,000 runs. On way to the milestone, he also registered his 50th half-century (55 off 46) in IPL. He also has five centuries.

Speaking on the milestone at the end of RCB’s innings, Kohli said, “7,000 runs is just another milestone during the journey of what I’m trying to do for my team. It’s a nice number when you try to do something for your team. I want to put my head down and continue to work hard.”

“It’s a special moment … my family is here, my coach is here, cricket is just a part of my life. I was honoured with getting a pavilion named after me. I started my journey here and started playing for Delhi here. I never imagined all these things would come there and there’s gratitude for all this,” said the 34-year-old right-handed batter.

Kohli touches coach’s feet

Kohli’s family and his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma were present at the stadium to watch him at his home ground. Before the start of the match, Kohli touched coach Sharma’s feet and sought his blessings.

DC out of bottom of the table

With their fourth win of the season in 10 contests, DC are no longer at the bottom of the table. They moved to No. 9 and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are last in the standings. RCB remained fifth with 10 points.

Salt shines

If Kohli stole the limelight in the first half of the match, it was Salt’s innings that wrapped the game early for DC. He was in an aggressive mood right from the start, scoring 87 off 45 with eight fours and six sixes.

Karthik drops Salt

RCB rued the dropped catch of Salt. It was Dinesh Karthik who failed to hold on to the catch when Salt was on 17 in the fourth over. The unfortunate bowler was spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. The dropped catch proved costly for RCB.

Siraj-Salt clash

After the dropped catch, in the next over – fifth of the innings, there was a moment when RCB paceman Mohammed Siraj and Salt exchanged a few words. This was after Salt had hit the bowler for 6, 6, and 4 off his first three balls of the over. David Warner, umpire and RCB captain Faf du Plessis had to intervene to calm things down. Siraj pointed a finger at Salt in the heat of the moment. But after the game, it was all fine as Siraj hugged Salt.

DC’s best opening stand

Warner and Salt added 60 runs off 30 balls for the first wicket. This was the best opening partnership for the team this season.

RCB’s expensive bowlers

Siraj, RCB’s best bowler of the season, bowled only two overs and went for 0/28. Harshal Patel too was expensive with 1/32 in two overs.

Lomror’s maiden IPL fifty

RCB’s Mahipal Lomror scored a 29-ball 54 for his maiden IPL half-century.

Golden duck for Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) was out off the first ball, caught by wicketkeeper Salt off Mitchell Marsh.