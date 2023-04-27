IPL 2023: After player’s alleged misbehaviour, Delhi Capitals impose Code of Conduct

The code has been introduced for the “maintenance of the franchise’s public image”, a few days after one of its players allegedly misbehaved with a woman at a party it had hosted

Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals have put in place a “Code of Conduct” for its team members a few days after one of its players was alleged to have misbehaved with a woman at a party it had hosted.

The code has been introduced for the “maintenance of the franchise’s public image”, according to the IPL franchise.

The code states that players are not supposed to take any of their acquaintances to their rooms after 10 pm. If they wish to take someone to their room, they have to inform the team integrity officer, and also give a photo identification of the guest in advance.

The players are expected to entertain their guests in the team hotel’s restaurant or coffee shop. In addition, the players have to inform the concerned team officials if they wish to leave the team hotel to meet someone.

The team management allows the wives and girlfriends (WAGs) of the players and support staff to travel along with the team for matches, but their travel expenses is not borne by the team. The code also expects the players to inform the franchise officials before their family members join the team.

The franchise has informed the players that any breach of the code might result in a fine being imposed or even termination of the contract.

The team management has also made it mandatory for all its players to attend franchise functions, and to ensure that they are on time for the functions. They have been asked to inform the team staff if they think they would be late.

Utmost priority for the team’s vision and objective

The team’s code of conduct emphasises that every member of the Delhi Capitals’ squad should give utmost priority to the team’s vision and objective. This comes in the backdrop of the team losing the first five of the seven games they have played so far, resulting in them being at the bottom of the points table.

The team has won their last two games, and would be keen to maintain the winning momentum in the coming matches to have some chance of obtaining a spot in the playoffs.

