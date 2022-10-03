Indonesia football stampede: Police revise death toll to 125 from 174

“The football world is in a state of shock following the tragic incidents that have taken place in Indonesia at the end of the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

Panic and a chaotic run for exits after police fired tear gas at an Indonesian football match to drive away fans upset with their team’s loss left at least 125 dead on Saturday (October 1).

Most of the fans were trampled upon or suffocated, making it one of the deadliest sports events in the world.

Attention immediately focused on the police use of tear gas, and witnesses described police beat them with sticks and shields before shooting canisters directly into the crowds.

More than 300 were rushed to hospitals but many died on the way and during a treatment, Afinta said.

National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo said the death toll had been revised to 125 from 174, after authorities found some of the victims were counted twice. More than 100 were receiving intensive treatment in eight hospitals, 11 of them in critical condition.

‘Dark day’

The president of FIFA called the deaths at the stadium a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension, while President Joko Widodo ordered an investigation of security procedures.

“The football world is in a state of shock following the tragic incidents that have taken place in Indonesia at the end of the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

“This is a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension. I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives following this tragic incident.

“Together with FIFA and the global football community, all our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, those who have been injured, together with the people of the Republic of Indonesia, the Asian Football Confederation, the Indonesian Football Association, and the Indonesian Football League, at this difficult time,” he added.

No FIFA control

While FIFA has no control over domestic games, it has advised against the use of tear gas at football stadiums.

Violence broke out after the game ended Saturday evening with host Arema FC of East Javas Malang city losing to Persebaya of Surabaya 3-2.

Disappointed with their teams loss, thousands of supporters of Arema, known as Aremania, reacted by throwing bottles and other objects at players and soccer officials.

All of us at Chelsea Football Club are deeply saddened by the events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 2, 2022

What witnesses said

Witnesses said fans flooded the Kanjuruhan Stadium pitch and demanded that Arema management explain why, after 23 years of undefeated home matches against Persebaya, this one ended in a loss.

The violence spread outside the stadium where at least five police vehicles were toppled and set ablaze. Riot police responded by firing tear gas, including toward the stadiums stands, causing panic among the crowd.

The stadium turned into a smoke-filled battleground when police fired tear gas, said Rizky, who came with his cousin to watch the game.

“I felt hot and stinging in my eyes, I couldn’t see clearly while my head was dizzy and everything went dark … I passed out,” he said.

When he woke up, he was already in the emergency room. He said his cousin died because of head injuries.

“We wanted to entertain ourselves by watching a football match, but we got disaster,” he said.

Another spectator, Ahmad Fatoni, said police had started beating the fans with sticks and shields, and they fought back.

Shortness of breath

Officers fired tear gas directly at spectators in the stands, forcing us to run toward the exit, he said.

Many victims fell because of shortness of breath and difficulty seeing due to tear gas and were trampled. He said he climbed the roof of the stands and only came down when the situation calmed down. Others suffocated and were trampled as hundreds of people ran to the exit to avoid the tear gas.

In the chaos, 34 died at the stadium, including two officers, and some reports include children among the casualties.

“We have already done a preventive action before finally firing the tear gas as (fans) began to attack the police, acting anarchically and burning vehicles,” East Java police chief Nico Afinta said in a news conference early Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)