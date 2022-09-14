Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy to marry Arjun Hoysala; pair shares photos

On Instagram, Arjun shared the news and pictures. Arjun captioned the post, “And, she said ‘yes’”.

Indian women’s team cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy is set to tie the knot with Karnataka cricketer Arjun Hoysala.

In the photos posted on Instagram, Arjun is seen kneeling before Veda and proposing to her with a ring. In another image, he is seen putting the ring on Veda’s finger.

According to reports, the duo is set to get engaged at a ceremony in Bengaluru on Sunday (September 18).

Both the cricketers hail from Karnataka. Veda has played 48 One Day Internationals and 76 Twenty20 Internationals.

She has not played for India since the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final against Australia in March 2020. In that game in which India lost, Veda scored 19 runs.

The 29-year-old Veda made her international debut in 2011. She is a right-hand batter and leg-spin bowler.

In recent times, she has appeared on TV shows sharing her expert comments on Indian women’s cricket team’s matches.

Last year, Veda lost her mother and sister to COVID-19. She had said she was “completely destroyed” after losing them.

Left-handed batter Arjun, 32, has played one first-class game for Karnataka in 2016, and was also part of the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) Twenty20 tournament.