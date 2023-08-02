India vs Pakistan World Cup match: PCB agrees for new date

The India versus Pakistan match had to be rescheduled due to issues with regard to the deployment of security on the first day of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad.

The marquee World Cup clash between India and Pakistan will be held in Ahmedabad on October 14, instead of the originally scheduled date of October 15 as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has agreed with ICC and BCCI on a proposed change of dates for two of its matches, according to a report on Tuesday (August 1).

Pakistan will also play Sri Lanka on October 10 instead of October 12 in Hyderabad which will facilitate a three-day gap before the India game, a PTI report said.

The ICC and BCCI had approached the PCB for the rescheduling of two of its group matches including the one against India in Ahmedabad.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), will soon release an updated schedule as apparently few other games involving other teams would also be rescheduled.

Pakistan’s current schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:

October 6 – vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 12 – vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 15 – vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 – vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 – vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 – vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 – vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 – vs New Zealand in Bengaluru (Day match)

