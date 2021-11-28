Head coach Dravid is impressed by this newcomer to India side

V V S Laxman has said Dravid is impressed by his ‘good keeping skills’

Former cricketer V V S Laxman has said India head coach Rahul Dravid is impressed with K S Bharat, who made his debut against New Zealand.

Dravid said Bharat’s “good keeping skills” are “next only to Wriddhiman Saha in Indian cricket”, according to Laxman.

Talking during a Star Sports show, the batting great said: “I still remember Rahul Dravid raving about K S Bharat’s wicket-keeping skills. He told me that Bharat has good keeping skills, next only to Wriddhiman Saha in Indian cricket.”

Bharat impressed behind the stumps on his Test debut against the Kiwis with sharp catching and a stumping. He also convinced captain Ajinkya Rane to take a successful review against batter Will Young that helped India break the opening partnership between Tom Latham and Young.

Laxman said Bharat’s “presence of mind” and “great technique” with the gloves were two factors that impressed him.

“In these quality spin conditions, if you don’t have a reliable wicketkeeper then you’re going to miss a lot of chances. What we saw today was great technique and great presence of mind, he didn’t panic at all for someone who has come into this team recently and got to play only because Saha was injured,” Laxman added.

Indian bowlers took control of the Test on Day 3 as they dismissed New Zealand for 296 to take a 49-run lead.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel took his fifth five-wicket haul in four Tests for India to break the backbone of the visiting side.