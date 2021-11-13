‘He will serve India in all three formats’: Gavaskar has praise for this youngster

After their dismal T20 World Cup campaign in the UAE, India are set to take on New Zealand in the home series starting November 17

After their dismal T20 World Cup campaign in the UAE, India are set to take on New Zealand in the home series starting November 17.

India will play three T20Is and two Tests against the Black Caps. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced teams for both T20I and Test series.

The selection committee has rested former T20I skipper Virat Kohli, pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja from the T20I series, and included many players who had a good Indian Premier League 2021.

Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, and Avesh Khan have got their maiden India call-ups while the IPL 2021 orange cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad was also added to the T20I team.

In a recent interview, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar lauded the selection of all four players, but picked out Gaikwad for special praise.

Gavaskar said the right-handed batter has the ability to serve India in all three formats.

“He is a fabulous talent. He is a talent that will serve India in all three formats of the game because he has got a range of shots and great shot selection. He has got the technique and he shows the temperament to deal with any kind of pressure. So, I think it’s an exciting time to see how he develops as an international cricketer,” he said on Sports Today.

Gaikwad plays for Maharashtra in domestic cricket. He made his international debut against Sri Lanka earlier this year but failed to make an impact. However, another opportunity awaits him when the Rohit Sharma-led team will take on New Zealand in the T20Is.