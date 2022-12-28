Gavaskar, Brett Lee say Ishan Kishan is ‘the next big thing’ in Indian cricket

Gavaskar says Kishan could have scored the first-ever triple-century in ODI cricket; Brett Lee bats for Kishan to open for India in 2023 ODI World Cup

Ishan Kishan is being hailed as the next big thing in Indian cricket by none other than the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

Ishan Kishan scored the fastest double century in ODI cricket history when India defeated Bangladesh by 227 runs in the third ODI at Chattogram on December 10, 2022. He became only the fourth Indian batter to score a double hundred in one-day internationals, after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Rohit Sharma. Kishan blasted 210 runs off 131 balls with the help of 24 fours and 10 sixes, at a strike rate of 160.31.

Gavaskar waxes eloquent on Kishan

Gavaskar said that had he continued batting in that game, he would have also scored the first-ever triple century in the 50-over format.

“When we see the younger players coming through, it means there is hope for the future. Ishan has this terrific ability to play all around the ground. A double ton is an amazing achievement at such a young age. So I think the sky is the limit for him as far as white-ball cricket is concerned,” said Gavaskar.

Brett Lee wants Ishan Kishan to open for India in 2023 ODI World Cup

Australia’s former pacer Brett Lee said on his official YouTube channel, “With this deadly double, Ishan has staked a strong claim to open for India in the ODI World Cup at home in 2023. Will this happen? I don’t know. Should it happen? Hell yeah, of course, it should.”

“The guy just scored the fastest 200 in ODI history. But if he can show consistency, stay fit, and be around the next few months, he should be a sure-shot opener for India at the World Cup.”

“What we saw just a few days ago from Ishan Kishan was truly amazing. Bangladesh had no answer. A ferocious knock with shots all around the dial,” Brett Lee added.

Meanwhile, there is speculation that Mumbai Indians, which had their worst-ever IPL season in 2022 and finished at the last spot in the points table, might open with Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green, the Australian all-rounder who was bought for Rs.17.50 crore in the recent auction.