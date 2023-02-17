Full list of India’s 100-Test club: Cheteshwar Pujara latest entrant

The 35-year-old Pujara made his Test debut against Australia in Bengaluru in October 2010. He enters his 100th Test with 7,021 runs with 19 hundreds and 34 half-centuries.

Cheteshwar Pujara on Friday (February 17) became the 13th Indian cricketer to play in 100 or more Tests. He achieved the feat in Delhi when he featured in second India versus Australia Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The 35-year-old Pujara made his Test debut against Australia in Bengaluru in October 2010. He enters his 100th Test with 7,021 runs with 19 hundreds and 34 half-centuries. He averages 44.15 and his highest score is 206 not out.

Friday was a moment to cherish for Pujara as he joined an elite company of 12 other cricketers in the 100-Test club, which is headed by batting legend Sachin Tendulkar with a world record 200 Test appearances.

Rahul Dravid, who is the head coach of the Indian team, featured in 163 Tests. Ahead of Pujara’s milestone Test, he said, “To play 100 Tests is a great achievement for any cricketer. Yes, you need talent but you need lot of other things. It’s about longevity. Your fitness, your resilience, ability to handle success and failure.”

The coach said Pujara is a popular player and everybody was happy that he was entering the 100-Test club.

“Everyone sees ups and downs in this long journey. You need to face and overcome these. You need to play different kinds of bowling, face various questions on and off the field. Pujara has taken at least 13-14 years to get here, it’s a tribute to his skill and so many other things like I have mentioned.

“He’s a very popular player, and everyone’s happy that he’s playing 100 Tests. We hope that he continues performing well for India. Over the last decade, Pujara has played important innings for the nation, and has won India games as well as series,” Dravid said.

India players who have played in 100 Tests or more

Sachin Tendulkar – 200 Tests Rahul Dravid – 163 VVS Laxman – 134 Anil Kumble – 132 Kapil Dev – 131 Sunil Gavaskar – 125 Dilip Vengsarkar – 116 Sourav Ganguly – 113 Virat Kohli – 105 Ishant Sharma – 105 Harbhajan Singh – 103 Virender Sehwag – 103 Cheteshwar Pujara – 100

