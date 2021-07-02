Former Real Madrid captain Ramos all set to join PSG

Ramos will join former Real players Keylor Navas and Angel di Maria if he decides to join the club

Spanish defender and former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is reported to have struck a deal with French club Paris Saint-Germain. Ramos left Real Madrid after 16 years last month, after he failed to agree to a new contract with Madrid last month.

Ramos, who has won four Champions League titles and five La Liga titles with Los Vikingos, became a free man last month after his contract expired. Mohamed Bouhafsi of French radio network RMC Sport said that Ramos has agreed to a two-year contract with PSG who were knocked out by Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals recently.

Ramos will join former Real players Keylor Navas and Angel di Maria if he decides to join Les Parisiens. PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has recently signed Netherlands midfielder Gianluigi Wijnaldum from Liverpool, and there are reports of deals with Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Inter Milan’s Achraf Hakimi for joining the club.

Ramos missed many matches last season due to his injuries and he was also left out of Spain’s squad for Euro 2020. Apart from his former Madrid colleagues, Ramos will play alongside former Barcelona attacker Neymar.