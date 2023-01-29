Djokovic wins 10th Australian Open; equals Nadal’s 22 Grand Slam titles

With 28 consecutive wins at the hard court tournament, Djokovic has made a remarkable comeback after being unable to compete last year due to COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

Novak Djokovic dominated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open final, winning 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Sunday (January 29). With this win, he has reclaimed the world no. 1 ranking.

Djokovic’s 10th Australian Open title bolsters his already impressive record. With 22 Grand Slam titles, including seven from Wimbledon, three from the US Open and two from the French Open, he ties with Rafael Nadal for the most major wins by a male player in tennis history.

Djokovic’s win in this year’s match was different from their previous encounter at Roland Garros in 2021, where he came back from a two-set deficit to beat Tsitsipas. This time, the Greek player had limited opportunities to gain the upper hand.

From the outset, Djokovic dominated the match. The second set was intense and closely contested, but Djokovic’s steady play sealed it in a tight tie-break. The third set was also competitive, with Tsitsipas forcing a tiebreak, but ultimately Djokovic put an end to his aspirations for a first Grand Slam championship.

Djokovic’s win returns him to the top spot in ATP rankings.

As many as 45,832 spectators attended the twilight session of the Australian Open at the Rod Laver arena, setting a new final Sunday attendance record, surpassing the previous record of 31,020 (set in 2020).