Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj battles loneliness, says ‘ready to die’

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh has revealed his battle with loneliness and said he is “ready to die” as he is forced to rely on strangers for food.

Yograj, who played one Test and six ODIs, told Vintage Studio, "I sit alone in the evening, have no one at home. I rely on strangers for food, sometimes one person, sometimes the other. I don't bother anyone, though. Someone or the others gets food for me if I am hungry. I kept house help and cooks, they served and went away."

"I love my mother, kids, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, everyone in the family. But I don't ask for anything. I am ready to die. My life is completed; whenever God wants, he can take me with him. I am so thankful to God, I pray and he keeps giving," he added.

The 67-year-old Yograj said it was “the biggest shock” when his wife Shabnam Kaur and son Yuvraj left him. "When things came to a point where Yuvi and his mother left me, it gave me the biggest shock. The woman for whom I dedicated my entire life, all of my youth, they can also leave me and go away?"

Further, he said, "A lot of things got destroyed like this. I asked God why all of this was happening when I did everything right by everyone. I might have made some mistakes, but I am an innocent man, I didn't do anything bad to anyone. I cried in front of God, he took me out of that sea."