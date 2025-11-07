WPL 2026 retained players' list: Full squads of all 5 teams ahead of auction

All five teams of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) have announced their lists of retained players for WPL 2026 after the player retention period officially came to an end on Wednesday (November 5).

Across the five WPL franchises – Delhi Capitals (DC), Gujarat Giants (GG), Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and UP Warriorz (UPW) – 17 players, including seven overseas cricketers and 3 uncapped players, have been retained, ahead of the fourth season.

The WPL 2026 Player Auction, which is set to take place on the back of India’s historic ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 triumph, will be held in New Delhi on November 27.

The full list of players retained for WPL 2026

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Retained Players: Jemimah Rodrigues (Rs 2.2 crore), Shafali Verma (Rs 2.2 crore), Annabel Sutherland* (Rs 2.2 crore), Marizanne Kapp* (Rs 2.2 crore), Niki Prasad (Rs 50 lakh).

Gujarat Giants (GG)

Retained Players: Ashleigh Gardner* (Rs 3.5 crore), Beth Mooney* (Rs 2.5 crore).

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Retained Players: Natalie Sciver* (Rs 3.5 crore), Harmanpreet Kaur (Rs 2.5 crore), Hayley Matthews* (Rs 1.75 crore), Amanjot Kaur (Rs 1 crore), G Kamalini (Rs 50 lakh).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Retained Players: Smriti Mandhana (Rs 3.5 crore), Richa Ghosh (Rs 2.75 crore), Ellyse Perry* (Rs 2 crore), Shreyanka Patil (Rs 60 lakh).

UP Warriorz (UPW)

Retained Player: Shweta Sehrawat (Rs 50 lakh).

Note: * Indicates overseas players





Note: Amount in crores