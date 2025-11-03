Women’s World Cup: Meet players, support staff of India’s champion squad
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India won their maiden Women's World Cup trophy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday night (November 2)
The Indian women's cricket team won their first-ever World Cup with a 52-run victory over South Africa in the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in Navi Mumbai on Sunday night (November 2).
Shafali Verma, the 21-year-old, who till last week wasn't even in the reserves, created memories of a lifetime by scoring 87 in India's 298 for 7 and then grabbed a couple of crucial wickets to restrict the Proteas Women to 246 in front of a packed DY Patil Stadium.
Photos: How India celebrated World Cup win
The seasoned Deepti Sharma (5/39) and young Shree Charani (1/48) also did their bit under extreme pressure to usher in the most memorable day for women's cricket in the country.
Here are the 16 members of the Indian Women’s World Cup team.
Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain, Right-hand batter, Offspinner, Age: 36)
Smriti Mandhana (Vice-captain, Left-hand batter, Age: 29)
Shafali Verma (Right-hand batter, Offspinner, Age: 21)
Jemimah Rodrigues (Right-hand batter, Offspinner, Age: 24)
Pratika Rawal (Right-hand batter, Offspinner, Age: 24)
Harleen Deol (Right-hand batter, Offspinner, Legspinner, Age: 27)
Richa Ghosh (Right-hand batter, Wicketkeeper, Age: 21)
Uma Chetry (Right-hand batter, Wicketkeeper, Age: 23 years)
Renuka Singh Thakur (Right-hand medium fast bowler, Age: 29)
Deepti Sharma (Left-hand batter, Offspinner, Age: 27)
Sneh Rana (Offspinner, Right-hand batter, Age: 31)
N Shree Charani (Left arm orthodox bowler, Left hand batter, Age: 21)
Radha Yadav (Left arm orthodox bowler, Right hand batter, Age: 25)
Amanjot Kaur (Right arm medium, Right-hand batter, Age: 24)
Arundhati Reddy (Right arm medium fast, Right hand batter, Age: 28)
Kranti Goud (Right arm medium fast, Right hand bat, Age: 22)
Note: Pratika Rawal was ruled out of the semifinals and final due to ankle and knee injuries sustained while fielding in India’s final league stage match of the tournament against Bangladesh. She was replaced by Shafali Verma.
Standby players: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare.
Support staff of India women's team
Amol Muzumdar: Head coach and batting coach
Aavishkar Salvi - Bowling coach
Munish Bali - Fielding coach
Asshok Iyengar Harsha: Strength & Conditioning (S&C) coach
Aniruddha Deshpande: Performance Analyst
Harini Murali: Team doctor
Rakhi V Darne: Head physiotherapist
Akanksha Satyavanshi: Team physiotherapist
Dhananjay Kaushik: Head of Sports Science & Medicine
Purva Kate, Mamta Shrisulla: Masseurs