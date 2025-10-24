Women's World Cup: India seal semi-final spot with win over New Zealand

Sublime centuries from Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana fired India into the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 courtesy of a 53-run victory (DLS) over New Zealand on Thursday night (October 23) in Navi Mumbai.

The Indian openers both produced impressive knocks, making 122 and 109 respectively, as the hosts set New Zealand an imposing 341 for victory in 49 overs following a rain delay. That target was then revised to 325 from 44 overs following further rain.

India's semis in Navi Mumbai

Roared on by a crowd of 25,166 in Navi Mumbai – the highest group stage attendance at any ICC women's event – India’s bowlers were able to get the job done by stymying the New Zealand batters despite stoic efforts from Brooke Halliday and Izzy Gaze.

It meant India sealed their place in the semi-finals in style, where they will play in Navi Mumbai irrespective of their opponent.

India began in emphatic fashion having been put in to bat, with both Rawal and Mandhana in superb touch from the off as the tournament co-hosts looked to build a big total.

The pair brought up their three-figure stand in the 18th over, with both batters swiftly bringing up half-centuries.

Mandhana survived a leg before call after review on 77 to motor towards her century in just 88 balls – India’s first ton of the tournament – before the 29-year-old clattered a six to bring the opening stand past 200.

She eventually fell for 109, caught at deep mid-wicket off Suzie Bates, but that did not dent India’s momentum as Rawal continued to score freely alongside Jemimah Rodrigues.

Rawal’s century came in the 39th over off 122 balls and the opener used that milestone as a cue to open up, as she smashed her first six three balls later.

Her second maximum immediately preceded her wicket, as Rawal departed for 122, caught by substitute fielder Hannah Rowe with a terrific diving effort.

Rodrigues reached her half-century shortly after alongside captain Harmanpreet Kaur in the middle.

The skipper fell for 10 in the penultimate over, caught by Eden Carson at backward point off Rosemary Mair, before Rodrigues, who finished unbeaten on 76 from 55 balls, and Richa Ghosh saw India to 340 – their highest total of the tournament.

Slow start for NZ

New Zealand made a slow start to their chase, with Suzie Bates dismissed for one after pulling a Kranti Gaud delivery into the hands of Pratika Rawal.

The White Ferns rebuilt through Amelia Kerr and Georgia Plimmer, with the latter surviving a dropped chance off Gaud on four, as the pair scored at a decent rate to reach 50 in nine overs.

Renuka Singh brought that partnership to an end just three balls later, as she bowled Plimmer for 30.

That proved a key wicket as Singh’s swing continued to cause problems for the New Zealand batters.

Sophie Devine was next to go two overs later, bowled by Singh for six to leave New Zealand 59 for three.

Kerr bore the brunt of the White Ferns’ chase and looked to score quickly to keep New Zealand in touch with the required run rate before she was halted on 45 by Sneh Rana after picking out Smriti Mandhana at mid-wicket.

Halliday then took up the mantle at the crease and brought New Zealand past 150 alongside Maddy Green, until Rawal added a wicket to her century with the dismissal of Green for 18.

Halliday continued to lead the New Zealand chase and reached her half-century in 59 balls but the White Ferns continued to slip further behind the required run-rate.

Sree Charani eventually claimed Halliday’s wicket for 81 after she picked out Sneh Rana on the boundary.

New Zealand refused to let up in their chase and Izzy Gaze brought up her maiden ODI half-century but the target ultimately proved too much.

Gaud dismissed Jess Kerr for 18 before Deepti Sharma rounded off victory with the wicket of Rosemary Mair (1) from the final ball.







