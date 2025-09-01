Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Record Rs 122.5 crore prize money announced

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday (September 1) announced the biggest-ever prize money for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 – USD 13.88 million (Rs 122.5 crore approximate).

The 13th edition of the global showpiece event, beginning on September 30, is being jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

How much will winners get

The increase is nearly three times that of the previous edition in 2022. A total sum of USD 13.88 million (Rs 122.5 crore approximate) has been announced, a huge jump of 297 per cent, from USD 3.5 million from the last tournament in New Zealand.

Also read: Rahul Dravid quits as Rajasthan Royals head coach

The winner of the ICC Women’s World Cup will receive USD 4.48 million (Rs 39.55 crore). It was USD 1.32 million (Rs 11.65 crore) last time.

The winner’s purse at the last Men's World Cup was USD 4 million (Rs 35.31 crore approximate).

What ICC said

“The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced a staggering four-fold increase in prize money for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 to be hosted by India from 30 September to 2 November. The ICC sets a new benchmark for women's cricket as champions walk away with a record USD 4.48 million in prize money,” ICC said in a statement.

Watch: Unseen video of Harbhajan slapping Sreesanth

“The overall prize money at the eight-team tournament totals USD 13.88 million, which is a rise of 297 per cent from the USD 3.5 million (Rs 31 crore approximate) at the last edition held in New Zealand in 2022. The total prize pot eclipses the prize money at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, which had total prize money of USD 10 million (Rs 88.26 crore approximate),” it added.

The runners-up will now receive USD 2.24 million (Rs 19.77 crore approximate), an increase of 273 per cent in comparison to the USD 600,000 (Rs 5.30 crore) England received for reaching the final, while the two losing semi-finalists will be richer by USD 1.12 million (Rs 9.89 crore approximate) – up from USD 300,000 (Rs 2.65 crore approximate) in 2022) each.

The group-stage win will earn the victors USD 34,314 (Rs 30.29 lakh). The teams finishing fifth and sixth will take home USD 700,000 (Rs 62 lakh approximate) each and those in seventh and eighth place will earn USD 280,000 (Rs 24.71 lakh approximate). Each participating team will take home USD 250,000 (Rs 22 lakh approximate).

World Cup venues

ICC said the move is aimed at increasing the popularity of women’s cricket worldwide and bringing about a parity with men's cricket.

“The increased prize money aligns with the ICC's strategy to focus on the growth of the women's game and a decision to introduce pay parity was announced ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024,” the statement added.

The tournament will be held across five venues – Guwahati, Indore, Navi Mumbai and Visakhapatnam in India and Colombo in Sri Lanka.

“The increased prize money aligns with the ICC's strategy to focus on the growth of the women's game and a decision to introduce pay parity was announced ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024,” ICC said.

ICC chairman Jay Shah said it was a move to prioritise women's cricket and was a “defining milestone” for the game. “This announcement marks a defining milestone in the journey of women’s cricket. This four-fold increase in prize money is a landmark moment for women's cricket and reflects our clear commitment to its long-term growth. Our message is simple, women cricketers must know they will be treated on par with men if they choose this sport professionally.”

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 prize money breakdown