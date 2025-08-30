Rahul Dravid quits as Rajasthan Royals head coach

Rahul Dravid has quit as the head cocah of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals (RR), the franchise announced on Saturday (August 30).

He had been offered a broader position but chose not to take it, the franchise said.

"Rahul has been central to the Royals' journey over many years. His leadership has influenced a generation of players, built strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise. The Rajasthan Royals, its players, and millions of fans worldwide extend heartfelt thanks to Rahul for his remarkable service to the franchise,” RR said in a statement on their X (formerly Twitter) handle.

"As part of the franchise structural review, Rahul had been offered a broader position at the franchise, but has chosen not to take this," they added.

Dravid, who coached India to the T20 World Cup title in 2024 and ended his tenure with the national team, later joined RR as head coach for IPL 2025. However, the team had a forgettable season, finishing eighth in the 10-team league table.







