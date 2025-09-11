Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Historic all-female panel of match officials named

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday (September 11) announced a landmark moment in the history of the sport: an all-female ICC Panel of Match Officials will oversee the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

This marks the first time in tournament history that a Women’s Cricket World Cup will be officiated entirely by women, a feat made possible by the ICC’s work across many years to support, elevate and empower women in cricket.

What ICC said

“This achievement is another milestone for the ICC’s broader strategic vision to accelerate the growth of women’s cricket. It marks the fourth global tournament to feature an all-female panel of match officials, following the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the two most recent ICC Women’s T20 World Cups,” ICC said in a media release.

The 13th edition of the Women’s Cricket World Cup, hosted by India, will feature 31 matches over 33 days, with eight teams vying for global glory.

14 umpires, 4 match referees

A total of 14 umpires and four match referees – each bringing significant international experience – have been selected to represent the ICC Panel during the event.

The officiating team includes highly experienced umpires such as Claire Polosak, Jacqueline Williams, and Sue Redfern – all of whom are making their third Women’s Cricket World Cup appearance. Lauren Agenbag and Kim Cotton, who stood as on-field umpires in the 2022 final when Australia secured their seventh title, return alongside fellow 2022 official Eloise Sheridan.

The match referee panel includes respected figures Trudy Anderson, Shandré Fritz, GS Lakshmi, and Michell Pereira – each continuing to pave the way for women in officiating roles at the highest level of the game.

ICC Panel of Match Officials – ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

Match Referees: Trudy Anderson, Shandré Fritz, GS Lakshmi, Michell Pereira.

Umpires: Lauren Agenbag, Candace la Borde, Kim Cotton, Sarah Dambanevana, Shathira Jakir Jesy, Kerrin Klaste, Janani N, Nimali Perera, Claire Polosak, Vrinda Rathi, Sue Redfern, Eloise Sheridan, Gayathri Venugopalan, Jacqueline Williams.