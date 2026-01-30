Virat Kohli’s Instagram account restored after overnight disappearance

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli’s Instagram account, which had abruptly disappeared overnight, was restored on Friday (January 30), easing concerns among millions of followers after hours of speculation and online buzz.

Kohli’s verified Instagram account, followed by more than 270 million users, had stopped appearing in searches early Friday morning, with users seeing the message: “Profile isn’t available.” The account, known for cricket updates, personal moments and brand collaborations, was later found to be live again.

There has been no official clarification from Kohli, his representatives or Instagram on why the account briefly went offline, or whether the disruption was deliberate, temporary or the result of a technical glitch.

Adding to the confusion, the Instagram account of Kohli’s brother, Vikas Kohli, had also been unavailable during the same period.

During the brief absence of the “King” from the platform, fans turned to the next closest source for updates — his wife, actor Anushka Sharma. Her recent posts were flooded with comments from concerned supporters, ranging from worried queries to light-hearted jokes.

Anushka did not respond to the surge of questions, in keeping with the couple’s recent approach of maintaining privacy and focusing on family time, as speculation gradually subsided once Kohli’s account reappeared.