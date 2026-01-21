Virat Kohli loses No. 1 ICC ODI rank to Daryl Mitchell; here are top 5 batters

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell has dislodged Virat Kohli to regain the top spot in the ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings, as per the latest update released on Wednesday (January 21).

In the latest ODI rankings, there are three Indians in the top-five with Kohli at second and Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill at fourth and fifth, respectively.

Mitchell’s rise to the top occurred after an outstanding run in the three-match series against India, which the visiting side won 2-1 to clinch their first-ever ODI series in India.

Mitchell's 845 rating points

The right-hander capped the series with a career-best 137 in the final match in Indore and was named the Player of the Series after he finished with 352 runs, the most by a visiting batter in a series of three or fewer games in India.

Mitchell, who had scored 84 and 131 not out in the first two matches, is now at a career-best 845 rating points, the second best by a Kiwi batter after Glenn Turner’s 854 in June 1983.

Mitchell had earlier been No. 1 for three days in November before being overtaken by Rohit Sharma, who had then ascended to the top for the first time in his career.

For Kohli, his return to the top spot was brief, as he had stormed to the top last week and now trails Mitchell by 50 rating points.

Rahul at 10

Glenn Phillips has also attained a career-best 20th position after scoring 106 in the final match, while Will Young has moved up 10 slots to 44th position and KL Rahul moved to 10th.

Michael Bracewall has progressed in all three lists – up four places to 64th among batters, up six places to 33rd among bowlers and up to sixth among all-rounders. The India bowlers to gain are seamers Harshit Rana (up 27 places to 50th) and Arshdeep Singh (up 15 places to joint-54th).

In the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings, Afghanistan batter Ibrahim Zadran has moved up five places to 15th position while Johnson Charles of the West Indies has progressed six places to 51st after their first T20I.

Afghanistan spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman have moved up two places each to second and 14th positions, respectively, while West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie has gone from 48th to 41st.

ICC ODI Rankings for Batters (As of January 21, 2026)

1. Darly Mitchell (New Zealand; 845 rating points)

2. Virat Kohli (India; 795)

3. Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan; 764)

4. Rohit Sharma (India; 757)

5. Shubman Gill (India; 723)