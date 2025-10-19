Marsh anchors Australia’s 7-wicket win over India in rain-hit first ODI

Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh anchored the chase beautifully as his team beat India by seven wickets in the rain-affected first ODI in Perth to take the lead in the three-match series on Sunday (October 19).

Sent in to bat first, India scored 136 for nine after the contest was reduced to 26-over-a-side game after rain interrupted proceedings for the third time, with the visitors struggling at 52 for four in 16.4 overs.

Also read: Rain halts India’s innings again as top order collapses in Perth ODI against Australia

Set a revised target of 131 under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, Australia completed the task in 21.1 overs, with Marsh 46 not out off 52 balls emerging as the top-scorer.

Wicketkeeper Josh Philippe chipped in with a brisk 29-ball 37 to swing the game Australia’s way.

Axar Patel (31 off 38 balls) and KL Rahul (38 off 31) gave momentum to India’s innings after resumption of the match, before debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy’s (19 not out off 11) useful cameo.

Brief scores

India: 136 for 9 in 26 overs (KL Rahul 38, Axar Patel 31; Matthew Kunhemann 2/26 and Josh Hazlewood 2/20, Mitchell Owen 2/20).

Australia: 131 for 3 in 21.1 overs (Mitchell Marsh 46 not out, Josh Philippe 37).

(With agency inputs)