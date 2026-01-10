Watch: Gavaskar gifts Jemimah bat-shaped guitar, sings Sholay song

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has gifted a bat-shaped guitar to Indian women’s cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues and also joined her in a singing session ahead of the Women’s Premier League 2026 (WPL).

On her Instagram account, Jemimah shared videos and pictures of her meeting with Gavaskar, as he honoured his promise.

Jemimaha's knock against Australia

Last year, when Jemimah played a match-winning knock of 127 not out against Australia in the semi-final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Gavaskar had promised that if India won the trophy, he would join her for a session of singing.

After defeating Australia, India got the better of South Africa in the final to win their maiden women’s World Cup trophy in Navi Mumbai in November 2025.

In the videos posted by Jemimah on Friday (January 9), Gavaskar can be seen handing over a bag and later a bat-shaped guitar to the batter. “This is so cool… crazy… wow. I don’t know whether I should go and bat with this or play the guitar,” Jemimah says as she opens the box which had the bat-shaped guitar inside it.

Gavaskar responded, “You should do both (bat and play guitar). As it is, it is like music when you bat.”

Sholay song

“Sunil sir kept his promise and we ended up jamming with the coolest Bat-ar ever!! This was a special one (sic),” Jemimah captioned her Instagram post.

Gavaskar and Jemimah were seen singing “Yeh dosti hum nahin todenge” song from Sholay movie.

Jemimah is currently playing in the WPL, which began on Friday. She is the captain of Delhi Capitals (DC) for this season, taking over from Meg Lanning, who is now with UP Warriorz (UPW).



