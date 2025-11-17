Venkatesh Prasad condemns sudden postponement of KSCA elections

Former India paceman Venkatesh Prasad on Monday (November 17) voiced his deep shock and disappointment over the abrupt postponement of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) elections, which were originally scheduled for November 30.

Speaking to the media, Prasad, who will contest for the president’s position, stated, “We were stunned to learn that the elections have been deferred to December 30. The primary focus here should be cricket, not politics. We are not participating for political reasons. Our sole objective is to revive top-level cricket at Chinnaswamy Stadium, to bring back international matches and IPL fixtures. That is our mission.”

‘Cricket is suffering’

He continued, “To make this possible, these elections must take place. That is the natural course of action. KSCA is at a pivotal juncture and needs change. Cricket is suffering right now, and the season is already underway. It is vital for elections to proceed so that a fresh committee can implement its vision. We have no issues with the Election Commission and fully respect their decisions. However, this postponement has come as a complete surprise.”

Echoing these concerns, Vinay Mruthyunjaya, who is running for secretary, commented, “The responsibility to conduct elections rests squarely with the Managing Committee. They are directly accountable for this delay. The Electoral Officer sent two letters to the Managing Committee on the 14th and 15th (November) but received no reply until today — only this morning did he get a response. There has been a total lack of cooperation from the Managing Committee.”

He added, “I place responsibility entirely on the Managing Committee. The confusion has been orchestrated, leading to this outcome. We urge all KSCA members to take this issue seriously and demand an end to this undemocratic approach to governance.”

What KSCA said

Meanwhile, the KSCA said it has requested the Electoral Officer to recall his letter and conduct the elections on November 30.

“A V Shashidara, Member KSCA had filed a suit in the Hon'ble Trial Court and had obtained an Interim Order without hearing us (Ex Parte order). KSCA had filed a Writ Petition in the Hon'ble High Court seeking to set aside the orders passed Ex Parte by the Hon'ble City Civil Court, Bangalore,” KSCA said in a press release on Monday.

“The interim order was obtained by Mr. AV Shashidhara and on the basis of which the election process was stopped by the electoral officer vide his letter dated 17/11/25 and earlier letter. The Hon'ble High Court today morning has set aside the above interim order.. setting aside the Ex Parte interim order.

“We have written to the Electoral Officer to recall his letter and are hopeful it will be considered and election conducted as per the election calendar already announced (with only modification of the date of scrutiny). KSCA is committed to have the elections conducted in accordance with directions of the division bench of the High court,” the KSCA added.

Shashidhara’s response to KSCA

Responding to KSCA’s press release, Shashidhara slammed the association and said the Electoral Officer had expressed his displeasure with its managing committee.

“Electoral officer has more or less expressed his displeasure that KSCA managing committee has not responded to his letters in timely manner and he has no update from MC (Managing Committee) on the court matters. He has also said that lot of confusion is created amongst the members and he has requested managing committee to sort of the confusion among the voters and then he can conduct the elections. KSCA press release is portraying it differently as if the court has stayed which is far from truth,” he said in a statement.

“The actual fact is that I had filed a civil suit on 03.11.2025 challenging the manner in which an interpretation was adopted by the Managing Committee of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) with respect to the nine-year term rule. This new interpretation, arrived at through illegal means, is contrary to the judgments/orders of the Supreme Court of India, the Hon’ble High Court of Karnataka, and registered bye-laws. It is also contrary to the well-established rule that the KSCA has been consistently following for the past six years and three elections are already conducted based on this interpretation of the Bye-Laws, which is sought to be amended without due process on the eve of the elections. It is important to clarify that there is no prayer in the suit for postponement of the forthcoming elections,” he added.

Shashidhara said the court had asked KSCA to proceed with the elections on November 30. “It is pertinent to note that a division Bench of the Hon’ble High Court of Karnataka in WP. No. 10176/2020 had passed a direction on 10.11.2025 to the KSCA to proceed with the elections as scheduled. On the day that such a direction was passed, the interim order dated 05.11.2025 in my suit was operating in my favour. None of the parties, including the KSCA, submitted before the Hon’ble Court that there is a stay on the election, as the election were not stayed. This clarifies that my suit and the decision of the KSCA to postpone the elections are independent of each other.”

“Instead of complying with the Court’s direction to proceed with elections as per the existing bye-laws, the KSCA has chosen to postpone the elections without any valid or lawful reason. As a long-standing member of the KSCA committed to upholding fair governance and respect for judicial directions, it is regrettable to witness such disregard for the court’s order and established association norms. I remain committed to transparency, and integrity in the conduct of the upcoming elections,” he added.