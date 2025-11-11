Venkatesh Prasad hits out at Brijesh Patel for ‘controlling’ KSCA for 25 years

Former India paceman Venkatesh Prasad on Tuesday (November 11) hit out at ex-India batter Brijesh Patel for “controlling” Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for 25 years.

At a press conference in Bengaluru, Prasad announced that he would contest for the KSCA president’s post in the election on November 30.

He unveiled his “Team Game Changers” candidates, with former India batter Sujith Somasundar contesting for the vice-president’s position.

'Restore pride of Chinnaswamy Stadium'

“We have come together because we believe Karnataka cricket needs to be rebuilt. All the cricketers of Karnataka are behind us in this effort. Our goal is to restore the pride of Chinnaswamy Stadium, build infrastructure across the state and strengthen the pathway for young players,” Prasad said.

Also read: Venkatesh Prasad unveils 'Team Game Changers' for KSCA election

Criticising the current KSCA office-bearers, Prasad said they were being “remoted-controlled” by former secretary Patel. If his team is elected, Prasad promised it would be “real control” and not “remote control”.

He also questioned why the opposition team contesting the KSCA election was named “Team Brijesh Patel” and not in the name of KN Shanth Kumar, who will contest against Prasad for the president’s position.

Patel's 'puppets'

Prasad said KSCA was suffering from “backseat syndrome” as 72-year-old Patel was controlling the affairs of the association from the backseat. He said the current office-bearers were “puppets” in Patel’s hands.

"That is when I was the vice-president, Anil Kumble was the president and Javagal Srinath was the secretary. Those are the only three years in the past 28 years we never allowed anybody to take control or to drive this association from behind — the backseat driving syndrome.

"We didn't allow that to happen. And that's when cricket flourished, cricket infrastructure flourished. Now, it pains me to see the infrastructure, especially at the mofussil centres. We need to change it, and that will be our effort," said Prasad.

What Kumble, Srinath said

Prasad’s team is backed by his former India teammates Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath.

Srinath emphasised the need for change and accountability within the association. “One of the words Prasad coined is backseat driving syndrome, and that has to stop. When the KSCA has dignity and respect, there’s no need for anyone to control things from behind. It’s time for the focus to return to cricket and to those who serve the game with integrity.”

Kumble said, “What’s important is that we’ve all gathered here for cricket. Hats off to Venky for initiating this whole process. We’re here because we feel Karnataka cricket is suffering, and we want to make a difference.”