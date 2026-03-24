US-led consortium buys Rajasthan Royals for Rs 15,286 cr in 'biggest deal': Report

The ownership race for Rajasthan Royals (RR) has concluded with a consortium led by US-based entrepreneur Kal Somani emerging victorious in a landmark deal. The group has reportedly acquired 100 per cent of the franchise at a valuation of USD 1.63 billion (Rs 15,286 crore), making it the costliest franchise acquisition in history.

Somani, founder of IntraEdge, Academian, and Truyo.AI, is backed by prominent American investors, including Rob Walton of the Walmart family and the Hamp family, majority owners of NFL side Detroit Lions. Sheila Ford Hamp also brings legacy ties to the Ford Motor Company.

The transition in ownership is expected to take effect after the IPL 2026 season.

Most valuable franchise

With this deal, Rajasthan Royals have become the most expensive franchise ever, underlining the growing global appeal and financial muscle of the Indian Premier League.

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The record valuation signals strong investor confidence in the league’s long-term commercial potential.

Shanaka replaces injured Curran

On the sporting front, RR have announced Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka as a replacement for England’s Sam Curran, who has been ruled out of IPL 2026 due to injury.

RR’s director of cricket and head coach Kumar Sangakkara expressed disappointment over Curran’s absence but welcomed Shanaka as a balanced addition to the squad.

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Shanaka joins the Royals for Rs 2 crore, bringing significant international experience, with over 3,350 runs and 86 wickets across formats for Sri Lanka. He has previously featured in the IPL for Gujarat Titans, and will add depth and versatility to the Royals’ lineup ahead of the new season.