IPL swap deal: Sanju Samson joins CSK, Jadeja, Sam Curran move to RR

The Sanju Samson-Ravindra Jadeja swap deal between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals has been finalised.

“Jadeja, who represented CSK for 12 seasons, is one of the most experienced players in the league, having featured in over 250 matches. As part of the trade agreement, his league fee has been revised from Rs 18 crore to Rs 14 crore,” IPL organisers said in a statement.

Sanju Samson-Ravindra Jadeja swap deal

Under the agreement, Rajasthan Royals will receive Ravindra Jadeja and England all-rounder Sam Curran, while Sanju Samson will move to CSK just hours before the IPL retention deadline on November 15.

Samson’s request for a release after IPL 2025 made his move inevitable, and CSK, still searching for clarity in the post-Dhoni era, emerged as the natural landing spot.

The swap deal is one of the most significant player movements in recent IPL history. As a result, Jadeja’s league fee has been reduced, and he will now earn Rs 14 crore from Rajasthan Royals instead of the Rs 18 crore contract under which CSK had retained him ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Samson, meanwhile, joins CSK at his existing fee of Rs 18 crore.

Boost for RR, challenge ahead for Chennai

Samson’s inclusion offers Chennai an immediate boost in the batting line-up. Across 11 seasons with RR, he scored 4,027 runs, led the side to the 2022 final, and registered a career-best 531 runs in 2024.

The greater concern for Chennai lies in Jadeja’s departure. For more than a decade, he has been central to the team’s identity, claiming 143 wickets, contributing to three title-winning campaigns, and delivering match-defining performances, including his unforgettable finish in the 2023 final.

Even with Noor Ahmad stepping up and Shreyas Gopal in the squad, replacing an Indian spin-bowling all-rounder of Jadeja’s stature will be an immense challenge.

For Rajasthan Royals, Jadeja’s return is both emotional and strategic. Jadeja provides both, along with leadership depth and control in the closing overs. The addition of Sam Curran further bolsters their all-round options, giving the side greater flexibility across phases.