T20 World Cup: India, Namibia win high-scoring warm-up contests

India beat South Africa in a high-scoring contest while Namibia edged Scotland in a thriller during the latest round of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches on Wednesday (February 4).

Elsewhere, Afghanistan claimed victory over the West Indies while Pakistan’s match with Ireland was abandoned before the toss due to rain.

India’s batters stand firm

India scored a mammoth 240 for six from their 20 overs en route to a 30-run win over South Africa in Navi Mumbai, courtesy of a collective batting effort.

Ishan Kishan was explosive at the top of the order with a rapid 53 from just 20 balls, including seven sixes, while Tilak Varma’s 45 continued the momentum.

All of India’s top seven reached double figures to provide vital contributions with Hardik Pandya providing late fireworks with a 10-ball 30.

South Africa’s batters responded with a series of quickfire scores, with Aiden Markram (38) and Ryan Rickelton (44) striking at 200 and 209 respectively.

But the regular loss of wickets hamstrung their efforts of chasing down 241 despite Tristan Stubbs’ unbeaten 45 from 21 deliveries as they ended 31 runs short.

Namibia hold nerve after Frylinck stars with bat

Jan Frylinck’s pyrotechnics set Namibia up for a nervy six-run win against Scotland.

Jan Frylinck smashed 13 fours and three sixes on his way to 88 from just 44 deliveries as part of a 137-run opening stand with Louren Steenkamp, who hit a 24-ball 51.

Skipper Gerhard Erasmus finished unbeaten on 33 while handy knocks from JJ Smit (22) and Ruben Trumpelmann (25) saw their country comfortably past the 200 mark.

Scotland gave it their all in response as Brandon McMullen smashed a quickfire 39-ball 95 which featured eight sixes.

Richie Berrington’s efforts kept the game in the balance, but the Scottish captain’s dismissal for 48 in the final over proved crucial as Namibia held on to win.

Afghanistan’s early strikes turn game

Afghanistan picked up a 23-run victory over the West Indies after a flurry of quick wickets stifled Shai Hope’s side’s chase of 183.

The posting of that target was built on the foundations set by Ibrahim Zadran (51) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (43) who recorded strike rates of 150 or better during their 90-run opening stand.

Azmatullah Omarzai’s 15-ball 35 provided the innings with impetus towards the end as three of Afghanistan’s batters retired out.

West Indies’ innings stuttered in response as they fell to 54 for five in the eighth over and 82 for seven in the 14th as Afghanistan’s bowlers shared the wickets around.

Matthew Forde’s blistering unbeaten 52 saved his side from a heavy defeat but his effort came too little too late.

Scores in brief

India v South Africa - Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, India

India 240/6 from 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 53, Tilak Varma 45; Marco Jansen 1/18, Kwena Maphaka 1/19)

South Africa 210/7 from 20 overs (Tristan Stubbs 45 not out, Ryan Rickelton 44; Abhishek Sharma 2/32, Axar Patel 1/2)

Result: India win by 30 runs

Scotland v Namibia - BCCI Centre of Excellence 2, Bengaluru, India

Namibia 226/4 from 20 overs (Jan Frylinck 88, Louren Steenkamp 51; Mark Watt 1/19, Chris Greaves 1/31)

Scotland 220/5 from 20 overs (Brandon McMullen 95, Richie Berrington 46; Max Heingo 2/44, Gerhard Erasmus 1/29)

Result: Namibia win by 6 runs

Afghanistan v West Indies - BCCI Centre of Excellence 1, Bengaluru, India

Afghanistan 182/6 from 20 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 51, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 43; Roston Chase 1/18, Gudakesh Motie 1/29)

West Indies 159/7 from 20 overs (Matthew Forde 52 not out, Rovman Powell 32; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2/19, Azmatullah Omarzai 2/33)

Result: Afghanistan win by 23 runs

Pakistan v Ireland - Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, Sri Lanka

Result: Match abandoned