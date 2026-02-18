Super 8 schedule, teams, format at T20 World Cup

Pakistan rode on Sahibzada Farhan’s scintillating maiden hundred and their spinners’ excellent display to thrash Namibia by a handsome margin of 102 runs and enter the Super Eight of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo on Wednesday (February 18).

With Pakistan’s qualification, the Super 8 line-up is complete. From Group A, India and Pakistan have progressed. From Group B, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, West Indies and England from Group C, and from Group D, South Africa and New Zealand.

Two groups in Super 8

In the Super 8 stage, which starts on February 21, the eight teams are divided into two groups of four each. They play each other once in their group and the top two from both progress to the semi-finals, to be played on March 4 and 5. The final is on March 8.

India, Zimbabwe, West Indies and South Africa are in Group X, while England, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are in Group Y.

Direct berths to T20 World Cup 2028

Also, the teams that have progressed to the Super 8 have secured automatic qualification for the next edition of the tournament, to be held in Australia and New Zealand in 2028.

As co-hosts of the T20 World Cup 2028, Australia and New Zealand were granted automatic qualification. In accordance with the qualification criteria, all Super 8 teams, including New Zealand along with Australia, now have their places confirmed for the 2028 tournament.

The list of 12 automatic qualifiers will be completed by the next three highest-ranked teams in the T20I Team Rankings as of March 9 (the day after the scheduled final).

Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Ireland are set to secure those places, with no upcoming international fixtures scheduled that could alter their rankings before the cut-off date.

Super 8 groups at T20 World Cup

Group X: India (X1), Zimbabwe (X2), West Indies (X3), South Africa (X4)

Group Y: England (Y1), New Zealand (Y2), Pakistan (Y3), Sri Lanka (Y4)

Super 8 schedule at T20 World Cup

February 21 (Saturday)

New Zealand vs Pakistan (Colombo) 7 PM

February 22 (Sunday)

Sri Lanka vs England (Pallekele) 3 PM

India vs South Africa (Ahmedabad) 7 PM

February 23 (Monday)

Zimbabwe vs West Indies (Mumbai) 7 PM

February 24 (Tuesday)

England vs Pakistan (Pallekele) 7 PM

February 25 (Wednesday)

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand (Colombo) 7 PM

February 26 (Thursday)

West Indies vs South Africa (Ahmedabad) 3 PM

India vs Zimbabwe (Chennai) 7 PM

February 27 (Friday)

England vs New Zealand (Colombo) 7 PM

February 28 (Saturday)

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (Pallekele) 7 PM

March 1 (Sunday)

Zimbabwe vs South Africa (Delhi) 3 PM

India vs West Indies (Kolkata) 7 PM