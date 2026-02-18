India’s Super 8 schedule at T20 World Cup: Teams, venues, start times

Defending champions India have entered the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with an all-win record, and will play three matches in the next phase of the tournament.

India opened their T20 World Cup campaign with a 29-run win over the USA in Group A and later emerged victorious over Namibia (won by 93 runs) and arch-rivals Pakistan (won by 61 runs).

India to play 3 matches

Today (February 18), India will wrap up their group stage commitments with a game against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad.

The three wins have put the Suryakumar Yadav-led India in the Super 8 phase, where they will play three matches. The top four teams in the Super 8 will progress to the semi-finals.

India, who are in Group X, and are seeded X1, will face South Africa (X4), Zimbabwe and the West Indies in the Super 8. South Africa have entered the Super 8 with an all-win record (8 points from four games) from Group D. West Indies have so far won three out of three (6 points) from Group C, while Zimbabwe, who stunned former champions Australia, progressed with two wins and one no result (5 points) from Group B.

England, co-hosts Sri Lanka, New Zealand have also made it to the Super 8 stage. The eighth and last team to progress is likely to be Pakistan, who are currently playing against Namibia in their final Group A game.

India's Super 8 schedule at T20 World Cup 2026

February 22 (Sunday) - India (X1) vs South Africa (X4) (Ahmedabad), 7 PM

February 26 (Thursday) - India vs Zimbabwe (X2) (Chennai), 7 PM

March 1 (Sunday) - India vs West Indies (X3) (Kolkata), 7 PM

India squad

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa squad

Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs.

Zimbabwe squad

Sikandar Raza (captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran.

West Indies squad

Shai Hope (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd.