T20 World Cup semis schedule, reserve days, 10-over result rule

The ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has reached the semi-finals stage with hosts and defending champions India among the four teams that will compete in the knockout phase of the tournament.

On Sunday (March 1), India defeated West Indies by five wickets in their final Super 8 match to progress to the semi-finals. Sanju Samson was the batting star for the home team at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens as he remained not out on 97 to guide India to a 196-run chase.

Group toppers in Super 8

In Super 8, from Group X, South Africa and India are in the semi-finals, while England and New Zealand progress to the last-four stage from Group Y. South Africa and England topped their respective groups with all-win records (6 points each from 3 games).

India won two games (4 points), and New Zealand won one contest and had one No Result to progress with three points.

Here is the T20 World Cup semi-finals schedule

March 4 (Wednesday) – South Africa vs New Zealand at Eden Gardens, Kolkata (7 PM IST)

March 5 (Thursday) – England vs India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (7 PM IST)

March 8 (Sunday) – Final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (7 PM IST)

Reserve days for semi-finals and final

The semi-finals and the final will each have a reserve day allocated.

The following start times shall apply if a reserve day is used:

Semi-final 1 in Kolkata on 5 March: 3 PM IST

Semi-final 2 in Mumbai on 6 March: 3 PM IST

Final on March 9 in Ahmedabad: 7 PM IST

There shall be 90 minutes of extra time allocated to the scheduled day of both semi-final 1 and 2. There will be 120 minutes of extra time allocated to the reserve day of both Semi-final 1 and 2. There will be 120 minutes of extra time allocated to both the Final and its reserve day.

Minimum overs to achieve results

Each team must have had the opportunity to bat for a minimum of ten (10) overs for a result to be achieved in semi-finals and final. Usually, it is a minimum of 5 overs of batting for each team for T20I matches to achieve a result, but the new rule has come into effect for semi-finals and final only.

Tied matches, Super Overs

Semi-finals

If a semi-final is tied, the teams shall compete in a Super Over to determine which team progresses to the final. If following a tie, weather conditions prevent the Super Over from being completed, or if the match is abandoned or a no result, then the team that finished first in its Super Eights group will progress to the final.

Final

In the event of a tied final, the teams will compete in a Super Over to determine which team is the winner. If following a tie, weather conditions prevent the Super Over from being completed, or if the match is abandoned or a no result, the teams shall be declared joint winners.