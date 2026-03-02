Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 97 powers India into T20 World Cup semifinals

Kolkata, Mar 1 (PTI) Perpetually under scrutiny, Sanju Samson rose above the noise to produce a match-winning 97 not out as India defeated West Indies by five wickets in their T20 World Cup Super Eights match to reach the semifinals, here on Sunday.

India face England in the semifinals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5.

Asked to bat, West Indies executed a clear attacking blueprint as they rode on Roston Chase's foundation before unleashing a late assault by Rovman Powell (34 not out; 19 balls) and Jason Holder (37 not out; 22 balls) to post an imposing 195 for 4.

In front of a packed Eden Gardens with over 65,000 in attendance, Sanju stood tall on a night when India's in-form batters faltered under pressure. His magnificent knock helped India reached 199 for 5 in 19.2 overs.

Abhishek Sharma (10 off 11 balls) endured a forgettable outing and also survived two dropped catches, while Ishan Kishan (10 off 6 balls) also got out cheaply.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav (18 off 16 balls), the otherwise dependable Tilak Varma (27 off 15 balls) and Hardik Pandya (17 off 14 balls) also failed to convert their starts.

Amid that backdrop, Sanju, playing in only his third match of the T20 World Cup, became the defining figure, striking 12 fours and four sixes in his 50-ball unbeaten knock. He batted through the chase with poise and authority to seal the win with four balls to spare.

Sanju brought the scores level in the 19th over by heaving Romario Shepherd’s attempted yorker high over square leg for a towering six.

He then sealed the chase cleanly over a leaping mid-on for four to take India into the semifinals and end West Indies' campaign at the very venue where they lifted their second and last World Cup in 2016.

As "Maa Tujhe Salaam" echoed the stands, Sanju dropped to his knees, removed his helmet and said a quiet prayer in a moment of relief, gratitude and redemption while the BCCI top brass gave a standing ovation.

Sanju first steadied the innings in a 58-run third-wicket stand off 35 balls with Suryakumar, absorbing pressure before shifting gears.

After the captain’s dismissal, India briefly stalled, but Sanju remained composed, shunning reckless strokeplay and keeping the chase on track.

The decisive push came through a 42-run partnership off 26 balls with Tilak, which tilted the contest firmly India's way.

Suryakumar fell against the run of play just after the midway mark, slicing Joseph to deep point where Sherfane Rutherford held a fine catch.

From being 98/2 needing just as many from the back end, India then drifted into a brief lull eating up 15 deliveries without a boundary and was further pushed back by the loss of their well-set captain.

But there was no sense of panic as the duo batted with composure.

West Indies introduced their partnership-breaker Roston Chase with Tilak newly at the crease, the left-hander beginning watchfully.

But Tilak exploded into rhythm against Joseph in his next over with three back to back boundaries.

After Sanju drilled the first ball straight down the ground for four, it was time for Tilak to take over with his sinewy wrists. He crunched a lofted drive over mid-off, sliced one through point and then clipped a low full toss through square leg.

The brief stagnation ended with a 17-run over to give India's run-chase the big impetus in the middle overs.

His 26-ball fifty reflected both control and intent.

Off Gudakesh Motie, he rocked back to cut a good-length delivery through point for four to reach the landmark, calmly acknowledging the applause before resuming his business-like approach.

It has been a roller-coaster ride for Sanju who was sidelined more than once before regaining his place.

First, he was sidelined after Ishan Kishan's emphatic return in the precediing New Zealand series. He was recalled only after Abhishek Sharma was indisposed for Namibia match.

But after Abhishek's comeback for the Pakistan clash, Sanju was again sidelined only to be recalled against Zimbabwe after the batting meltdown against South Africa.

Earlier, Chase, making full use of two reprieves, struck a fluent 40 off 25 balls as he added 68 runs for the opening wicket with Shai Hope (32 off 33).

The pair ensured early momentum with a measured yet proactive approach against the new ball.

India clawed back briefly when Jasprit Bumrah delivered a double strike in the 12th over to stall the charge. But the respite proved short-lived.

Rovman Powell (34 not out off 19 balls; 3x4, 2x6) and Jason Holder (37 not out off 22 balls; 2x4, 3x6) launched a ferocious counter-attack, stitching together an unbeaten 76-run stand for the fifth wicket off just 35 balls to provide the finishing flourish.

India bowled Bumrah in short bursts and holding him back for the death overs despite his middle-overs impact.

The strategy, however, misfired.

Powell took apart Arshdeep Singh for 24 runs in the 16th over, derailing India’s plans.

Arshdeep finished with 0/43, while Bumrah was the standout bowler with 2/36. PTI

