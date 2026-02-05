T20 World Cup live TV, streaming information for India and other countries

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the broadcast arrangements for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will see 20 teams compete across 55 matches from 7 February to 8 March 2026.

The tournament will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with fans around the world able to follow the action live across television, digital, audio and emerging formats.

TV and digital coverage

In India, JioStar will bring the tournament to fans via Star Sports on linear television, as well as through the JioHotstar digital platform. Every fixture will be available in five languages English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada on JioStar’s TV and Digital coverage, with additional regional feeds (Bengali, Bhojpuri and Haryanvi) available on JioHotstar. Coverage in Marathi and Indian Sign Language will be available for all team India matches, the semi-finals and the final on JioHotstar.

Following the success of previous ICC events, a vertical live feed will once again be made available in English and Hindi on JioHotstar for mobile-first audiences, ICC said.

In addition, on JioHotstar, viewers will also have the option to enjoy the games via 360 view and the Multi-cam feature - an option to engage with the Live match from a specific POV/vantage point - Hero, Stump, Battery, Field view and Multi-View.

JioStar has engaged with PVR – Inox on a partnership for screenings nationwide across several matches during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Star Sports will also be available to viewers in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives through its distribution partners across the sub-continent.

For co-hosts Sri Lanka, Dialog TV will ensure comprehensive coverage across the island as the official broadcast partner, with live telecasts on linear television, via the ThePapare.com website and Dialog Play mobile app. Dialog TV will also have a Sinhala language feed for all matches on their linear and digital offerings. Coverage will be further extended through Dialog TV’s free-to-air partner, TV Supreme, as well as with Sri Lanka Telecom owned platform PEO TV.

UK, Ireland channels

Fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland can follow the action on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event, with digital streaming available on NOW. Sky Sports will be making Hindi commentary available to viewers for the semi-finals and the final. Additionally, with Italy participating in their first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Sky Italia will be covering all Italy matches, the semi-finals and the final live on their platforms.

Proteas’ fans can watch all the action live on SuperSport’s wide array of TV and digital offerings in sub-saharan Africa.

In Australia, coverage will be on Prime Video, with an additional Hindi commentary feed available to viewers for all India matches, the semi-finals and the final.

Fans in New Zealand can tune in via SKY Sport, who will also make Hindi commentary available for all India matches, the semi-finals and the final.

Pakistan channels

In Pakistan, coverage will be delivered by PTV and Myco, supported by digital partners Tamasha, ARY Zapp and Tapmad. Additionally, the ICC will produce an Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches, which will be broadcast on PTV Home on broadcast and will be streamed by digital partners.

Willow TV continue to bring live coverage of ICC events in the United States and in Canada. All 55 matches will be available in English and Hindi, with all team USA matches available for free to viewers in the US & Canada. The USA matches will also be available for free on Willow’s official YouTube handle. The English and Hindi commentary feeds will be available on Willow DTC and CricBuzz DTC, with the rest of Willow’s platforms carrying the English feed. Collaborating with popular social media personality Jomboy, Willow will enable fans to access an alternate commentary feed for the USA v India and USA v Pakistan matches.

In the UAE and the wider MENA region, the tournament will be aired on CricLife Max, available via StarzPlay. Additionally, fans across the Middle East can experience StarzPlay’s coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on the big screen, through their partnerships with VOX (UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman), Reel (UAE), Roxy, Cinepolis, Star (UAE), Mukta (Bahrain) and Epix Cinema (Bahrain).

ESPN will broadcast all matches live in the Caribbean Islands, with the Disney+ app streaming the event in Latin America. Select matches will be shown with Portuguese commentary on ESPN’s linear TV platforms in Brazil.

Total Sports Management (Bangladesh) will cover the event through leading linear broadcasters T Sports & Nagorik TV and digital platform Rabbithole. Further broadcasters include PNG Digicel (Pacific Islands), Hub Sports 4 (Singapore), and Lemar TV (Afghanistan), who will also be providing commentary in Pashto and Dari. In Nepal, Kantipur TV will broadcast the tournament, with selected matches produced locally with Nepali commentary. The Nepali commentary feed will also be made available to certain territories via ICC.tv, ensuring wider access for Nepali-speaking audiences. Dutch broadcaster NOS will stream all Netherlands matches live for cricket fans in the country.

For Malaysia and Hong Kong, matches will be available via the CricBuzz channel, through their partnerships with Astro Cricket and PCCW.

The tournament will also be available in-flight and at sea on Sport 24, ensuring fans don’t miss out on the action while travelling.

All remaining territories will be covered live and free on the ICC’s owned and operated streaming platform, ICC.tv. In addition to live match coverage, ICC.tv will feature multi-language commentary options, including Japanese and Bahasa, with select matches also streamed live on the ICC’s official YouTube channel.

Audio and radio coverage

In addition to live video coverage, world-feed audio commentary in English will be available globally via the ICC mobile app.

Radio coverage in the United Kingdom and Ireland will be provided by the BBC, while listeners in Australia can tune in to ABC and SEN. For Indian audiences, All India Radio will provide live audio commentary and in Sri Lanka, live ball-by-ball commentary for all matches will be available on Derana FM.