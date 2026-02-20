T20 World Cup: ‘India won’t reach semi-finals’

All eyes are now on the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as the eight teams are confirmed for the next phase of the tournament. Ahead of India’s clash against South Africa, former Pakistani paceman Mohammad Amir has made a bold prediction about the Suryakumar Yadav-led side.

India, South Africa, Zimbabwe, West Indies are part of Group X in the Super 8 stage. In Group Y, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan feature.

On Sunday (February 22) in Ahmedabad, unbeaten sides India and South Africa will launch their Super 8 campaigns when they face each other.

What Amir said

While tournament co-hosts are favourites to win the trophy for a second successive time, Amir has made a big call stating that India won’t reach the semi-finals.

On ‘Haarna Mana Hai’ show, Amir was asked about his semi-final predictions from Group X of the Super 8. “South Africa and the West Indies,” Amir said.

Giving reasons for omitting India, Amir said, “If you see their (India) matches, the batting collapsed in all the games, barring the Pakistan contest. The pressure will rise in the Super 8 matches. The way in which South Africa and the West Indies have been playing, they can beat any team.”

India's Super 8 matches

India and Pakistan progressed to Super 8 from Group A. India defeated USA, Namibia, Pakistan and the Netherlands in the group stage.

In the Super 8, after the South Africa game, India travel to Chennai to face Zimbabwe on Thursday (February 26) and then to Kolkata to play against West Indies on Sunday (March 1).

The top two teams from Groups X and Y progress to the semi-finals on March 4 and 5. The final is on March 8.