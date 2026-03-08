Live | Ind vs NZ T20 WC final: New Zealand opt to bowl
Hosts India are unchanged, while New Zealand pick paceman Jacob Duffy in place of off-spinner Cole McConchie
India and New Zealand are set to face off in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today.
The Suryakumar Yadav-led hosts enter the title clash as the favourites. India are eyeing a record third T20 World Cup title. Their previous trophies came in 2007 and 2024.
India are the first defending champions to reach the final. The match starts at 7 PM.
Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Devon Conway, Jimmy Neesham, Ish Sodhi.
Live Updates
- 8 March 2026 6:52 PM IST
Dhoni, Rohit carry T20 WC trophy
Former India captains MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma bring out the T20 World Cup trophy onto the ground.
- 8 March 2026 6:43 PM IST
Playing XIs: India unchanged; NZ make 1 change
India: Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Jimmy Neesham, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson.
Out: Cole McConchie. In: Jacob Duffy
- 8 March 2026 6:35 PM IST
Toss: New Zealand opt to bowl
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bowl.
- 8 March 2026 6:31 PM IST
Thee key battles in T20 WC final
These key battles could decide the fate of the T20 World Cup final.
- 8 March 2026 6:12 PM IST
Facts about T20 World Cup final
Read 10 facts about India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final here
- 8 March 2026 6:08 PM IST
Strange how different teams have more pull than others: De Kock, Miller slam ICC
Quinton de Kock and David Miller have criticised the ICC for allegedly prioritising England's travel arrangements over South Africa and West Indies, with the two teams still waiting to return home amid disruptions caused by the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.
England, who lost to India in the second semifinal on Thursday, departed from Mumbai on Saturday evening on a direct charter flight to London. South Africa and West Indies, however, are yet to leave the country.
West Indies were knocked out of the T20 World Cup after suffering a five-wicket defeat to India at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, while South Africa's campaign ended following their loss to New Zealand in the first semifinal in Kolkata on Wednesday.
Both South Africa and West Indies are expected to travel together from Kolkata on another charter flight. The exact departure time is yet to be confirmed but the flight is likely to leave on Sunday.
"Funny @icc, we have heard nothing! Meanwhile, England are leaving before us somehow? @westindies and @proteasmencsa are just in the dark! Strange how different teams have more pull than others," De Kock wrote on his Instagram story.
His teammate Miller also expressed frustration.
"Funny that England gets eliminated after WI & SA and gets on a charter back home tonight. While WI & SA still wait for answers in Kolkata," he wrote in the comments section of one of ESPNcricinfo's posts.
Two-time World Cup winning former West Indies captain and current head coach Darren Sammy also weighed in on the matter.
"@davidmillersa12 a lil louder for those in the back to hear please sir." Former England captain Michael Vaughan too questioned the ICC's decision to send England home earlier than West Indies and South Africa.
"So England got knocked out on Thurs, get a charter home today .. West Indies go out last Sunday and are still in Kolkata .. SA in the same position .. That's where the power is all wrong ..," Vaughan wrote on X.
"All teams in this situation should be treated the same .. just because you are more powerful at the ICC table shouldn't count .. #JustSaying." West Indies and South Africa are likely to fly first to Johannesburg before the Caribbean side continues onward to Antigua.
A section of the South African contingent, including members of the team management along with players Keshav Maharaj, Jason Smith and George Linde, will travel to New Zealand on Sunday for a limited-overs tour beginning on March 15.
- 8 March 2026 6:05 PM IST
T20 World Cup trophy has Jaipur connection
While the ICC Men's T20 World Cup attracts global attention for its high-octane cricket, the tournament also has a little-known connection with Jaipur, where the iconic trophy was crafted.
Jaipur-based trophy designer Amit Pabuwal said the trophy for the tournament was made by him after the initial design concept was prepared by Australia’s Minale Bryce.
Pabuwal said the design outline of the trophy was prepared in 2007, the year the inaugural edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was held. Following that, the International Cricket Council entrusted him with the task of crafting the trophy.
“Once the design outline was finalised, the ICC assigned me the work of making the trophy. That is how the ICC T20 World Cup trophy was produced in 2007,” he told PTI.
Pabuwal said he had earlier designed the world’s largest silver “Friendship Cup” trophy for cricket, which drew attention and eventually led the ICC to approach him for the T20 World Cup trophy.
"The ICC had initially planned to create the trophy using a combination of titanium and glass so that the design would reflect the fast and modern style of T20 cricket,” he said.
"Several prototypes were prepared, but the glass components repeatedly broke when being integrated with the metal structure, making the concept technically difficult to execute. After several experiments, I advised that the combination would not work technically." He said the final version was made of silver with platinum plating, making it durable and suitable for an international tournament.
Pabuwal added that the original trophy remains at the ICC headquarters, while the winning team receives an identical replica.
The trophy stands about 21 inches tall, weighs around six kilograms and is made of silver with platinum plating, he said.
- 8 March 2026 6:04 PM IST
Police roll out massive security
As cricket fans started thronging the Narendra Modi Stadium here for the India-New Zealand T20 World Cup final on Sunday, an elaborate security blanket covered the venue to ensure the high-stakes clash unfolded safely.
For the first time during the match, holding areas have been created near Gates 1 and 2 as a precautionary measure to avoid any risk of a stampede, officials said.
The Ahmedabad police have already arrested two persons for allegedly black-marketing tickets for the match.
"As part of bandobast, around 3,000 police personnel and around 1,000 home guards have been deployed. This time, we have created holding areas at gate nos. 1 and 2 near the main road to prevent any possibility of a stampede. We are implementing this for the first time during the match," Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik said.
- 8 March 2026 6:03 PM IST
Both teams arrive at stadium
Indian and New Zealand players have arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Toss at 6:30 PM and match starts at 7 PM.