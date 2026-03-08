Live | Ind vs NZ T20 WC final: New Zealand opt to bowl

India and New Zealand are set to face off in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led hosts enter the title clash as the favourites. India are eyeing a record third T20 World Cup title. Their previous trophies came in 2007 and 2024.

India are the first defending champions to reach the final. The match starts at 7 PM.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Devon Conway, Jimmy Neesham, Ish Sodhi.