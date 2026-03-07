India vs New Zealand: 10 facts about T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 culminates on Sunday (March 8) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with hosts India taking on New Zealand.

India are the defending champions and eyeing their third T20 World Cup title. Previously, they won in 2007 and 2024, under MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, respectively.

Here is all you need to know about India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final.

1. India are the first defending champions to reach the T20 World Cup final

2. New Zealand have reached a T20 World Cup final for the second time. Their previous appearance was in 2021 when they lost to Australia

3. India are in their fourth T20 World Cup final, the most by a team. They won in 2007 against Pakistan and in 2024 versus South Africa, while losing in 2014 to Sri Lanka

4. India have a chance to become the first team to win three T20 World Cup trophies. India, England (2010, 2022) and West Indies (2012, 2016) top the list

5. Nine members of the current Indian squad featured in the previous T20 World Cup-winning line-up. Captain Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube and Kuldeep Yadav were part of the 2024 squad

6. Suryakumar is aiming to become the third Indian captain to win the T20 World Cup, after MS Dhoni (2007) and Rohit Sharma (2024)

7. India have never beaten New Zealand in the history T20 World Cup. The previous three meetings in 2007, 2016 and 2021, have all been won by the Kiwis

8. India are appearing in an ICC event finals, across formats, for the 15th time. Their record is six wins (1983, 2007, 2011, 2013, 2024, 2025), seven losses (2000, 2003, 2014, 2017, 2021, 2023 – twice), trophy shared once with Sri Lanka (2002)

9. New Zealand are in their eighth ICC tournament finals, winning two (2000, 2021) and losing five (2009, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2025)

10. India and New Zealand have met 30 times in T20Is with the former holding a 16-14 advantage