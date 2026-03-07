It is India versus New Zealand in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. All eyes are on the hosts as they aim to script history at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The T20 World Cup 2026 concludes with the title clash on Sunday evening (March 8). India are in a T20 World Cup final for the fourth time, most by any time, and have won the title twice (2007 and 2024).

India are the first defending champions in the history of men’s T20 World Cups to reach the final. If they win the title on Sunday, it will be a massive moment.

Here is India’s record in T20 World Cup finals

2007 final

On September 24, 2007, India defeated Pakistan by five runs in a last-over thriller in Johannesburg, South Africa, to lift the inaugural edition of the ICC World Twenty20.

India 157/5 in 20 overs (Gautam Gambhir 75, Rohit Sharma 30 not out; Umar Gul 3/28)

Pakistan 152 all out in 19.3 overs (Misbah-ul-Haq 43, Imran Nazir 33; Irfan Pathan 3/16, RP Singh 3/26)

Player of the match: Irfan Pathan

2014 final

India lost the final on April 6, 2014, to Sri Lanka in Mirpur, Bangladesh, after their batting faltered.

India 130/4 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 77, Rohit Sharma 29; Rangana Herath 1/23, Angelo Mathews 1/25, Nuwan Kulasekara 1/29)

Sri Lanka 134/4 in 17.5 overs (Kumar Sangakkara 54 not out; Mohit Sharma 1/18, Suresh Raina 1/24, R Ashwin 1/29, Amit Mishra 1/32)

Player of the match: Kumar Sangakkara

2024 final

India won their second T20 World Cup trophy by beating South Africa in a close contest in Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 29, 2024.

India 176/7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 76, Axar Patel 47, Shivam Dube 27; Keshav Maharaj 2/23, Anrich Nortje 2/26)

South Africa 169/8 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 52, Quinton de Kock 39, Tristan Stubbs 31; Hardik Pandya 3/20, Jasprit Bumrah 2/18, Arshdeep Singh 2/20)

Player of the match: Virat Kohli