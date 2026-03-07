T20 WC closing ceremony: Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak, Sukhbir Singh to perform

Puerto Rican pop singer Ricky Martin, alongside Indian performers Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh, will headline the Closing Ceremony at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 8).

Blending international star power with the vibrant energy of Indian music, the ceremony will feature large-scale performances from the three world-renowned artists before co-hosts India take on New Zealand.

50 Bollywood dancers

Pathak will open the ceremony in style, bringing a local flavour to the Ahmedabad showpiece. Known for crowd favourites such as Maine Payal Hai Chhankai and O Piya, Pathak will be accompanied by 50 Bollywood dancers and vibrant choreography designed to transform the stadium into a festival atmosphere.

The “Prince of Bhangra” himself, Singh will also be supported by a huge contingent of dancers and the familiar Punjab sound of the Dhol Wala when he takes to the stage. One of the most influential artists in modern Punjabi pop music, Sukhbir is known worldwide for chart-topping hits, including Ishq (Oh Ho Ho Ho) and Dil Kare.

What Ricky Martin said

Two-time Grammy Award and five-time Latin Grammy Award winner, Martin, will then close out the musical extravaganza with serious international star power. Martin, whose catalogue of global hits, including Livin’ la Vida Loca, She Bangs, and the iconic football anthem The Cup of Life (La Copa de la Vida), has defined stadium concerts for decades and will add the world’s biggest cricket stadium to his long list of iconic performances across his decorated career.

Martin said: “Sport and music have a unique way of bringing people together, and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is a celebration of that shared passion. It’s an honour to be part of such a special occasion, where millions of fans come together with incredible energy and love for the game. I’m excited to perform at the Closing Ceremony and celebrate the thrill of the tournament with fans in the stadium and around the world.”

Gates at the Narendra Modi Stadium will open at 3:30 pm IST, with the Closing Ceremony performances beginning at 5:30 pm IST ahead of the tournament final at 7 pm IST.