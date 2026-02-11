T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma hospitalised with stomach infection

India's opening batter Abhishek Sharma has been hospitalised with a stomach infection, leaving him doubtful for the T20 World Cup match against Namibia in Delhi on Thursday (February 12).

Sharma has been hospitalised in the national capital for the past two days, PTI reported.

"Abhishek has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi due to a stomach infection. Some tests are being done to ascertain the problem. It is still not clear whether he will be discharged today. But match against Namibia looks doubtful as of now," a BCCI source was quoted as saying in the report.

The Indian team management is hopeful of having him on the park for the big game against Pakistan in Colombo on February 15.

It has been learnt that the 25-year-old attended the dinner at head coach Gautam Gambhir's place on Sunday but left much earlier than the rest of his teammates.