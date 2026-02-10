India vs Pakistan T20 WC: Colombo flight fares touch Rs 74,000; no boycott saves ICC USD 174 million

With the India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup match set to go on as scheduled on February 15 in Colombo, flight prices from Delhi and Mumbai to the Sri Lankan capital city have soared.

On Tuesday (February 10), the Pakistan government said it was withdrawing its earlier boycott of India match after “request of friendly countries”.

Pakistan govt statement

The decision came following negotiations between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Moreover, this decision has been taken with the aim of protecting the spirit of cricket, and to support the continuity of this global sport in all participating nations,” the Pakistan government stated in a press release.

In a statement, ICC said, “The dialogue between ICC and PCB took place as part of a broader engagement with both parties recognising the need for constructive dealings and being united, committed and purposeful in their aspirations to serve the best interests of the game with integrity, neutrality and cooperation.

“In that prevailing spirit, it was agreed that all members will respect their commitments as per the terms of participation for ICC events and do all that is necessary to ensure that the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is a success.”

USD 174 million saved

With the clash between India and Pakistan now confirmed, it has saved the ICC US dollars 174 million, according to a report in Indian Express.

“The cumulative loss would have been around $174 million dollars, including those related to broadcasters, gate money and other sponsorships,” the newspaper report said, quoting a source.

Colombo flight fares surge

On Tuesday, flight ticket prices from Delhi and Mumbai to Colombo surged. A Mumbai-Colombo-Mumbai round-trip flight (February 14 and February 16) cost from Rs 74,119 and touched Rs 87,833. These prices are more than Rs 40,000 higher than the "highest typical costs".

For the same dates, a Delhi-Colombo-Delhi round-trip flight was priced at Rs 47,584, rising to Rs 83,264. These prices are more than Rs 6,000 higher than the "highest typical costs".