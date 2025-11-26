T20 World Cup 2026 full schedule, groups, venues, format

Co-hosts India will open their title defence at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 with a marquee night fixture against the United States at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium on February 7. India and Pakistan are in the same group.

The complete schedule was unveiled at a ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday (November 25). T20 World Cup 2026 will be played from February 7 to March 8.

Final in Ahmedabad

Former champions Pakistan and the West Indies will also feature on day one, playing at the historic Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, respectively.

Also read: Speculation mounts after Smriti deletes pre-wedding photos

The world’s largest cricket venue, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, will host the final on March 8, in a tournament that will span eight venues across India and Sri Lanka.

All Group B matches, featuring co-hosts Sri Lanka, will take place exclusively across Sri Lankan venues. All of Pakistan’s matches will also be played in Sri Lanka.

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium will replace Kolkata as the host of Semi-final 1. Should Pakistan reach the final, that venue will also shift from Ahmedabad to Colombo.

If India and Pakistan meet in the semi-finals, that match will be staged in Colombo, while Mumbai will host Semi-final 2 involving India if they face any team other than Pakistan.

T20 World Cup 2026 format

Twenty teams have been divided into four groups of five, with the top two from each progressing to the Super Eights, where teams will be placed according to pre-determined seedings. The top two from Super Eights will play in the semi-finals.

T20 World Cup 2026 groups

Group A: India, USA, Namibia, Netherlands, Pakistan

Group B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman

Group C: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Italy, Nepal

Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE

Seedings for Super Eights (any other team qualifying from a group instead of a pre-seeded team will take its place in the Super Eights)

X1: India

X2: Australia

X3: West Indies

X4: South Africa

Y1: England

Y2: New Zealand

Y3: Pakistan

Y4: Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2026 venues

The MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai)

Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi)

Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai)

Eden Gardens (Kolkata)

Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad)

R Premadasa Stadium (Colombo)

Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground (Colombo)

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy)

Here is the full schedule of T20 World Cup 2026 (All times IST)

February 7: Pakistan vs Netherlands in Colombo at 11 AM

February 7: West Indies vs Bangladesh in Kolkata at 3 PM

February 7: India vs USA in Mumbai at 7 PM

February 8: New Zealand vs Afghanistan in Chennai at 3 PM

February 8: England vs Nepal in Mumbai at 7 PM

February 8: Sri Lanka vs Ireland in Colombo at 7 PM

February 9: Bangladesh vs Italy in Kolkata at 11 AM

February 9: Zimbabwe vs Oman in Colombo at 3 PM

February 9: South Africa vs Canada in Ahmedabad at 7 PM

February 10: Netherlands vs Namibia in Ahmedabad at 11 AM

February 10: New Zealand vs UAE in Chennai at 3 PM

February 10: Pakistan vs UAE in Colombo at 7 PM

February 11: South Africa vs Afghanistan in Ahmedabad at 3 PM

February 11: Australia vs Ireland in Colombo at 7 PM

February 11: England vs West Indies in Mumbai at 7 PM

February 12: Sri Lanka vs Oman in Kandy at 3 PM

February 12: Nepal vs Italy in Mumbai at 7 PM

February 12: India vs Namibia in Delhi at 7 PM

February 13: Australia vs Zimbabwe in Colombo at 3 PM

February 13: Canada vs Namibia in Colombo at 7 PM

February 13: USA vs Netherlands in Chennai at 7 PM

February 14: Ireland vs Oman in Colombo at 11 AM

February 14: England vs Bangladesh in Kolkata at 3 PM

February 14: New Zealand vs South Africa in Ahmedabad at 7 PM

February 15: West Indies vs Nepal in Mumbai at 11 AM

February 15: USA vs Namibia in Chennai at 3 PM

February 15: India vs Pakistan in Colombo at 7 PM

February 16: Afghanistan vs UAE in Delhi at 11 AM

February 16: England vs Italy in Kolkata at 3 PM

February 16: Australia vs Sri Lanka in Kandy at 7 PM

February 17: New Zealand vs Canada in Chennai at 3 PM

February 17: Ireland vs Zimbabwe in Kandy at 7 PM

February 18: Bangladesh vs Nepal in Mumbai at 11 AM

February 18: South Africa vs UAE in Delhi at 3 PM

February 18: Pakistan vs Namibia in Colombo at 3 PM

February 18: India vs Netherlands in Ahmedabad at 7 PM

February 19: Italy vs West Indies in Kolkata at 3 PM

February 19: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe in Colombo at 7 PM

February 20: Afghanistan vs Canada in Chennai at 3 PM

February 20: Australia vs Oman in Kandy at 7 PM

February 22: Y1 vs Y4 in Kandy at 3 PM

February 23: X2 vs X3 in Ahmedabad at 7 PM

February 24: Y2 vs Y3 in Mumbai at 7 PM

February 25: X1 vs X4 in Colombo at 7 PM

February 26: Y3 vs Y4 in Ahmedabad at 3 PM

February 27: X2 vs X4 in Chennai at 7 PM

February 28: Y1 vs Y2 in Colombo at 3 PM

March 1: X1 vs X3 in Kolkata at 7 PM

March 4: Semi-final 1 in Kolkata/Colombo (Time to be confirmed)

March 5: Semi-final 2 in Mumbai (Time to be confirmed)

March 8: Final in Ahmedabad/Colombo (Time to be confirmed)

