Speculation mounts after Smriti Mandhana deletes pre-wedding posts

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Indian women's cricket team batting star Smriti Mandhana has deleted social media posts related to her pre-wedding celebrations with music composer Palash Muchhal after the main ceremony was indefinitely postponed due to her father's hospitalisation.

Smriti and Palash were due to tie the knot on November 23 in her home town of Sangli in Maharashtra but the ceremony was put on hold after the cricketer's father was hospitalised due to a heart-related health scare.

However, speculation has gathered pace on the equation between the couple after viral social media posts leading up to the engagement and other celebrations went missing from Smriti's page.

The announcement of the engagement, which featured Smriti dancing with some of her India teammates to the tune of 'Samjho ho hi gaya' from 'Lage Raho Munnabhai', is not to be seen on her page anymore.

It was originally shared by her teammate and close friend Jemimah Rodrigues but is not visible on her Instagram account either. It had over a million likes.

Muchhal's sister Palak, who is a playback singer, tried to douse the speculation by sharing a brief note, insisting that the wedding was postponed solely due to bride-to-be's father's health.

"Due to Smriti's father's health, Smriti and Palash's wedding has been put on hold. We request you all to respect the privacy of both families during this sensitive time," she stated on Monday.

Neither the cricketer nor her fiance has so far commented on the issue. PTI

