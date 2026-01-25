T20 World Cup: BCB accepts ICC decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland

A day after the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that Bangladesh will be replaced by Scotland in the upcoming T20 World Cup, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) issued a statement on Sunday (January 25), officially accepting the decision.

The board's media committee chairman, Amjad Hossain, said the board had exhausted all possible options before reaching this point.

“We have tried our best. We fully respect the ICC Board, and the board’s majority decision was that the match cannot be relocated... Even after that, we tried in our own way and made requests. Since they will not do it or do not want to, there is nothing more we can do," he said.

The ICC had issued an ultimatum to BCB on January 21 to either agree to travel to India or risk being replaced, as there was no credible or verifiable security threat to the safety of their players, officials, or fans there. Bangladesh was given time till the next day (January 22) to make its decision.

BCB's concerns

The BCB has maintained that it was unsafe for its national team to play in India and had requested the matches be shifted to Sri Lanka. Following the board’s request, ICC had conducted a security assessment concluding that there was no potential threat to the team in the host country. It also said that it was not possible to change the schedule so close to the tournament. The tournament kicks off on February 7 and will conclude on March 8.

The BCB had floated two alternatives — relocating Bangladesh’s matches to Sri Lanka, the second host of the tournament besides India, or shifting the team out of Group C, which has all its matches in Indian venues — but both proposals were turned down.

Tensions intensified after the Board of Control for Cricket in India allegedly asked Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to drop Bangladeshi bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their 2026 tournament squad. Although no official link was drawn, the move was widely seen as a flashpoint that hardened Bangladesh’s position amid already strained bilateral ties.

'No further appeal'

Dismissing the reports of further appeal, Hossain said. "We have accepted the decision of the ICC board. Since the ICC has said that we cannot go and play, or they cannot shift our games to Sri Lanka, in this case, we cannot go and play in India. Our position remains the same. We are not going to any separate arbitration or anything here.”

“We have spoken with the government. The government has said that going to India to play in the World Cup would not be safe for us, for our players, journalists, or anyone accompanying the team,” he added.

The withdrawal decision from the tournament could lead to a financial loss of up to USD 27 million (over Rs 225 crore) for the BCB.