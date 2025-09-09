Asia Cup 2025: Schedule, venues, squads, format, live TV and streaming

The Asia Cup 2025 T20I tournament will commence in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today (September 9) with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

India, the most successful team in the history of the Asia Cup with eight trophies (seven ODI, one T20I), will begin their campaign against hosts UAE on September 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

India vs Pakistan on Sept 14

A big clash of the tournament, India versus Pakistan, will be played on Sunday, September 14, in Dubai. They could meet again in the Super Four.

Also read: Asia Cup 2025 preview

Here is all you need to know about Asia Cup 2025 including the schedule, match start times, format of the tournament, squads, live telecast and live streaming information.

Format of Asia Cup 2025

The eight teams are divided into two groups of four each. After the league phase, where each side plays the other in the group once, the top two will qualify for the Super Four stage.

In the Super Four phase, it will be a round-robin format with each team playing the other once before the top two contest the final on September 28.

Asia Cup 2025 groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Oman

Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Hong Kong

Asia Cup 2025 venues

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Full schedule of Asia Cup 2025 (All times IST)

September 9 (Tuesday): Afghanistan vs Hong Kong (Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi) 8 PM

Sep 10 (Wednesday): India vs United Arab Emirates (Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai) 8 PM

Sep 11 (Thursday): Bangladesh vs Hong Kong (Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi) 8 PM

September 12 (Friday): Pakistan vs Oman (Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai) 8 PM

September 13 (Saturday): Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi) 8 PM

September 14 (Sunday): India vs Pakistan (Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai) 8 PM

September 15 (Monday): UAE vs Oman (Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi) 5:30 PM

September 15 (Monday): Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong (Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai) 8 PM

September 16 (Tuesday): Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi) 8 PM

September 17 (Wednesday): Pakistan vs UAE (Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai) 8 PM

September 18 (Thursday): Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi) 8 PM

September 19 (Friday): India vs Oman (Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi) 8 PM

September 20 (Saturday): Super Four (B1 vs B2) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 8 PM

September 21 (Sunday): Super Four (A1 vs A2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 8 PM

September 23 (Tuesday): Super Four (A2 vs B1), Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 8 PM

September 24 (Wednesday): Super Four (A1 vs B2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 8 PM

September 25 (Thursday): Super Four (A2 vs B2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 8 PM

September 26 (Friday): Super Four (A1 vs B1), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 8 PM

September 28 (Sunday): Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 8 PM

Asia Cup live telecast and live streaming

Sony Sports Network will telecast all Asia Cup 2025 matches live in India. The live streaming is on Sony LIV app and website

Asia Cup 2025 squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin.

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza (captain), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Ehsan Khan.

Oman: Jatinder Singh (captain), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedera, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammed Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Muhammed Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra, Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Saghir Khan.