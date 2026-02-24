Steve Bucknor admits wrong LBW decision against Sachin Tendulkar after 22 years

More than two decades after a decision widely branded “dreadful” against Sachin Tendulkar, legendary umpire Steve Bucknor has finally expressed regrets and admitted that “it was a mistake”. Bucknor, who retired in 2009, was among world cricket’s most respected umpires for over two decades.



However, he did a make a few contentious calls involving Tendulkar, the most shocking being an LBW dismissal during an India-Australia Test match at Brisbane's Gabba 22 years ago.

Two-decade-old decision revisited

In an interview with the West Indies Cricket Umpires' Association, when Bucknor was asked about one of the most difficult decisions he had to live with as an umpire, he said, "Giving Sachin Tendulkar out leg before wicket, and it's a matter of knowing that it was a mistake, but until this day, every day, people talk about it.” He added: “Why did I give him out? Was he out and so on? But then in life, mistakes happen. I have accepted that it was a mistake, and life goes on.”

In that match at Gabba in the 2003-04 series, Tendulkar was given out LBW by Bucknor following a loud appeal from Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie and his teammates. Batting on 3, Tendulkar had attempted to leave the ball, which struck him high on the pads, but Bucknor was convinced by the Australian appeal.

Television replays later confirmed the ball was clearly going over the stumps. In the commentary box, the late Tony Greig had referred to it as “a dreadful” decision and he was not the only one who thought that way at the time.

The match, the first of a four-match series and in which India skipper Sourav Ganguly struck a fluent 144, ended in a draw.

More disputed Tendulkar dismissals

That was not the only instance when Bucknor gave Tendulkar out wrongly. In a match against Pakistan at Eden Gardens in 2005, the Jamaican adjudged Tendulkar caught behind off Abdul Razzaq despite a half-hearted appeal. Replays, however, showed a wide gap between the bat and the ball.



During an interactive session with fans in 2024, Tendulkar was asked about his relationship with Bucknor, and in lighter vein, he had said, “When I am batting, give him boxing gloves to wear (so he can't raise his finger).”

Bucknor, 79, officiated in 128 Test matches between 1989 and 2009 and also holds the record for standing in five consecutive World Cup finals from 1992 to 2007.

(With agency inputs)